Climate change rapid, intensifying

Scientists are observing changes in the Earth’s climate in every region and across the entire climate system, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Report – “Climate Change 2021: the Physical Science Basis.” The report was released in early August. Many of the changes observed in the climate are unprecedented in thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of years. Some of the changes already set in motion – such as an increase in sea level – are irreversible.
Strong and sustained reductions in emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases would limit climate change. While benefits for air quality would come quickly, it could take 20 years to 30 years to see global temperatures stabilize, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Working Group I.
Faster warming
The report provides new estimates of the chances of crossing the global warming level of 1.5 degree Celsius in the next decades. It indicates that unless there are immediate, rapid and large-scale reductions in greenhouse-gas emissions, limiting warming to close to 1.5 degree Celsius or even 2 degrees Celsius will be beyond reach.
Greenhouse-gas emissions from human activities are responsible for about 1.1 degree Celsius of warming between 1850 and 1900, according to the report. Averaged in the next 20 years, global temperature is expected to reach or exceed 1.5 degree Celsius of warming. The assessment is based on improved observational datasets to assess historical warming, as well progress in scientific understanding of the response of the climate system to human-caused greenhouse gas emissions.
“The report is a reality check,” said Valérie Masson-Delmotte, chairperson of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Working Group I. “We now have a much clearer picture of the past, present and future climate, which is essential for understanding where we are headed, what can be done, and how we can prepare.”
Every region faces increasing changes
Many characteristics of climate change directly depend on the level of global warming, but what people experience is often very different to the global average. For example, warming over land is larger than the global average, and it’s more than twice as much in the Arctic.
“Climate change is already affecting every region on Earth, in multiple ways,” said Panmao Zhai, co-chairperson of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Working Group I. “The changes we experience will increase with additional warming.”
Climate changes will increase in all regions in the coming decades, according to the report. For 1.5 degree of global warming, there will be increasing heat waves, longer warm seasons and shorter cold seasons. At 2 degrees Celsius of global warming, heat extremes would more often reach critical tolerance thresholds for agriculture and health, the report shows.
Climate change is bringing multiple different changes in different regions, which will all increase with further warming. Among the changes will be wetness and dryness, winds, snow and ice, coastal areas and oceans. Examples are listed.
Climate change is intensifying the water cycle. That brings more intense rainfall and associated flooding, as well as more intense drought in many regions.
Climate change is affecting rainfall patterns. Precipitation is likely to increase at high latitudes, while it’s projected to decrease in large parts of the subtropics.
Coastal areas will see continued sea-level rise throughout the 21st century, contributing to more frequent and severe coastal flooding in low-lying areas and coastal erosion. Extreme sea-level events that previously occurred once in 100 years could happen every year by the end of the century.
Further warming will amplify permafrost thawing, loss of seasonal snow cover, melting of glaciers and ice sheets, and loss of summer Arctic sea ice.
Changes to the ocean, including warming, more frequent marine heatwaves, ocean acidification, and reduced oxygen levels have been linked to human influence. The changes affect both ocean ecosystems and the people who rely on them.
The Sixth Assessment Report provides a detailed regional assessment of climate change, including a focus on information that can aid risk assessment, adaptation, other decision-making, and a new framework that helps translate physical changes in the climate into what they mean for society and ecosystems.
Human actions still have the potential to determine the future course of climate, according to the report. The evidence is clear that carbon dioxide is the main driver of climate change, even as other greenhouse gases and air pollutants also affect the climate.
“Stabilizing the climate will require strong, rapid and sustained reductions in greenhouse-gas emissions, and reaching net zero carbon-dioxide emissions,” Zhai said. “Limiting other greenhouse gases and air pollutants, especially methane, could have benefits both for health and the climate.”
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is the United Nations’ body for assessing the science related to climate change. It was established in 1988 by the United Nations Environment Program and the World Meteorological Organization to provide political leaders with periodic scientific assessments concerning climate change, its implications and risks, as well as to put forward adaptation and mitigation strategies. Visit www.ipcc.ch and interactive-atlas.ipcc.ch for more information.