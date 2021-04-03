Climate crisis needs revamped policies

“Now is the time to act,” Debbie Stabenow says. "Now is the time to lead. We can’t afford to wait any longer."
A U.S. Senator from District 8 in Michigan, she’s chairwoman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry; she opened the committee’s climate-crisis hearing March 11.
Climate change has adversely affected farmers, foresters and ranchers. For example Michigan cherry growers were affected in 2012 by an unseasonably warm spring followed by a late freeze. The events destroyed the crop and have challenged cherry growers since.
The climate crisis might seem insurmountable but farmers, foresters and ranchers are an important part of the solution. The Growing Climate Solutions Act – introduced in June 2020 by U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Indiana-Jasper, and Stabenow – would establish a structure at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It would help farmers and foresters implement climate-smart practices and tap into new economic opportunities through voluntary carbon markets.
The potential of carbon markets is promising but they won’t work for everyone, Stabenow said. In spite of that farmers can address climate-smart practices and benefit. Healthier carbon-rich soil can mean reduced fertilizer costs; renewable energy can help reduce utility bills.
“Approaches are working and it’s time to dramatically scale this work through policies that are voluntary, producer-led and bipartisan,” she said.
New opportunities to compensate farmers and foresters for environmental gains hold promise, said U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Arkansas-Rogers, ranking member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry. But there are complex barriers to access an uncertain marketplace.
“There are costs associated with verification, validation, technical services, new technologies and equipment, and oftentimes costs associated with reduced yields,” he said. “These costs add up and can become prohibitive. For this new opportunity to be viable the benefits must outweigh the risks and costs farmers assume.”
Farmers shouldn’t be expected to accept reduced yields or compensate for yield reduction by relying on a speculative market, he said.
“As Congress and the administration develop a framework for participation in combating climate change, we must avoid policies that would distort planting decisions or markets,” he said. “We must avoid a heavy-handed approach that could place unbearable costs – on small farmers in particular. That could drive concentration within the agriculture sector, which I don’t think anyone wants.”
Different soil types, regions, crops, species and topography pose different complications for farmers with regard to capturing carbon, he said.
Representatives from organizations in the Food and Agriculture Climate Alliance were invited to provide testimony during the hearing. Organizations represented were the American Farm Bureau Federation, the Environmental Defense Fund, the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives, the National Farmers Union and USA Rice.
Representing the Environmental Defense Fund was Cori Wittman Stitt. She and her family own a diversified crop, cattle and timber operation on about 18,000 acres near Lewiston, Idaho. Their crop rotation includes wheat, barley, peas, lentils, chickpeas, canola, mustard and flax. They raise 350 head of cattle on about 9,000 acres of managed pasture and timber ground. The family has a long history of practicing no-till.
“No-till has paid dividends in reduced wind and water erosion, and increased organic matter,” Wittman Stitt said. “Today our soils are more resilient to weather extremes, less prone to disease and offer increased profit potential.”
The family has experimented with cover crops and intercropping in more-recent years.
“These experiments come with uncertainty as to the impact on soil moisture and yield impacts on future crops,” she said. “Much of the benefit may not be realized for years to come. But our motto is ‘the price of progress is willingness to appear foolish.’”
Technology and scientific advances have enabled the family to more-accurately measure the environmental benefits of its efforts.
“We can estimate greenhouse-gas-emission reductions from decreased passes over the field and better fertilizer management,” she said. “We also can measure soil organic-matter increases from the adoption of more-sustainable practices using soil-quality-testing tools.”
Two obstacles to greater adoption of climate-friendly practices by farmers are the capital needed to implement practices and risk-protection measures to offset impacts on productivity. Farmers need Congress to support voluntary, incentive-based programs and market-driven opportunities, Wittman Stitt said. They also need policy that maximizes measurable net-carbon sequestration and greenhouse-gas reductions
The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Environmental Quality Incentives Program and Conservation Stewardship Program have provided education and financial support to farmers. It helps producers transition to no-till, experiment with cover crops, re-plant trees after timber harvest and improve soil-testing regimens. But traditional farm-bill programs alone won’t meet the growing demand for incentives, she said.
“We also need a robust private marketplace – actively monitored and refereed by the USDA – to provide further incentives,” she said. “Consumer demand is pushing the marketplace to develop standards and tools that, in many cases, are untested. They may be unreliable when it comes to measuring greenhouse-gas emissions, carbon sequestration and general sustainability markers.”
Once developed, new markets can help farmers finance climate-friendly strategies on their farms, she said. The private-sector market also can provide additional revenue to farmers who are already working to achieve those goals.
John Reifsteck is president and chairman of the board for GROWMARK; he’s a grain farmer from Champaign County, Illinois. He entered into a collaborative research agreement 25 years ago with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. NOAA has been monitoring how his farming practices have interacted with the environment; he uses reduced-tillage and precision-agriculture techniques. Data that he and NOAA staff have collected have helped provide insights on how to better manage carbon and water. They compared conservation tillage used on his farm with conventional tillage used on a research farm managed by the University of Illinois-Urbana-Champaign.
“The results were staggering,” he said. “There was a difference of 3,000 pounds of carbon per acre per year. My farm sequestered 1,000 pounds of carbon per acre per year on average. The research farm released about 2,000 pounds of carbon per acre per year.”
Reifsteck testified at the committee meeting on behalf of the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives.
“We need more testing sites like mine across the country, but uncertainty surrounding ongoing funding is always an issue,” he said. “The NOAA research project on my farm was always ‘temporary’ until long-term funding finally became available just recently. Research needs to be ongoing.
“The absence of necessary infrastructure and data will prove to be exceedingly harmful. Not only would the quality of farmer decision-making be impaired to the detriment of their performance and bottom lines, but the ability to model and forecast weather events in rural areas would be seriously degraded due to the lack of actual weather data from these parts of the United States.”
The Food and Agriculture Climate Alliance recommends that the USDA’s Agricultural Research Service be directed to develop protocols for climate-research trials, as well as provide the Natural Resources Conservation Service with funding to expand the number of soil-sampling reference sites and formally codify USDA’s Climate Hubs.
Visit agriculture.senate.gov and click on the "Hearings" tab to read more testimony and for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.