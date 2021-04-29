Climate crisis serious for farmers

OPINION The Agriculture Resilience Act has been reintroduced in Congress. It sets a number of environmental targets for the agricultural sector to reach by 2040, including net-zero greenhouse-gas emissions. In order to reach those goals the legislation would bolster climate research and outreach, increase investments in on-farm energy production, reduce food waste, and support farming practices that build soil health and sequester carbon.
Climate change continues to be a priority concern for National Farmers Union members, who this past month urged legislators “to take immediate and concrete steps aimed at curbing greenhouse-gas emissions, increasing the resilience of the land and its people, facilitating ecosystems-services market development and holistically addressing climate change.” Because the legislation would make progress on many of those points, the organization endorsed the bill when it was first released in 2020 and maintains support of it upon its reintroduction.
The urgency of the climate crisis cannot be overstated. We have a very-small window to rein in the threat, and to ensure a bright future for our planet and everything that calls it home.
While the window is still open, we must take every possible opportunity to adapt to our changing climate and limit its impact. One key piece of the puzzle is the agricultural sector, which can work to reduce its own greenhouse-gas emission – and also offset other-sector emissions by sequestering carbon in the soil. That’s a fact that the Agriculture Resilience Act recognizes and seeks to put into action.
The thoughtful and nuanced bill would strategically further climate initiatives across U.S. Department of Agriculture programs in an effort to provide farmers with the tools, resources and assistance they need to implement climate-smart practices. We look forward to continued collaboration on the development and implementation of solutions.
Rob Larew is president of the National Farmers Union, which advocates on behalf of almost 200,000 American farm families and their communities. Visit NFU.org for more information.