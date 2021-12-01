Climate-smart discussion continues

Editor’s note: This is the second part of a two-part article. The first part was published in the Nov. 25 issue of Agri-View.
U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack moderated a panel discussion regarding climate-smart agriculture and forestry held during the 2021 U.N. Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland. He asked the panelists what a government should do to accelerate and advance climate-smart agriculture. He also asked what to do to avoid hampering climate-smart agriculture.
Government can help by providing research and development support, technical solutions and people to help farmers implement climate-smart practices, said Callie Eideberg, director of government relations at the Environmental Defense Fund.
The private sector will be investing in markets and providing demand signals to farmers, said Ben Fargher, managing director of sustainability for Cargill’s Agricultural Supply Chain, North America. What government can do is provide a framework and standardization of the carbon-credit market.
What the government should avoid is being so cumbersome that such a framework becomes unworkable, said Rob Larew, president of the National Farmers Union. When the government implements mandates and specific requirements, farmers pull back.
The government needs to be fair and equitable to farmers, said Fred Yoder, a corn and soybean grower near Plain City, Ohio. A co-chairman of Solutions from the Land, Yoder also serves as chairman of the North American Climate Smart Agriculture Alliance. The government must be fair to early adopters of climate-smart practices, he said.
“You don’t want policy to incentivize an early adopter to tear up his great soil-carbon sequestration and then re-up for a program,” Yoder said. “The government needs a marketable program that still rewards early adopters. We can’t discourage early adopters; that’s what’s gotten us to where we are. We don’t want to undo what we’ve already done.”
Vilsack asked Fargher to forecast some of the best marketing opportunities for farmers during the next five years. Fargher said there will be multiple pathways for companies seeking to offset emissions. Agriculture can provide nature-based solutions, but carbon-offsetting rules in the past weren't designed with agriculture in mind. New rules must work for farming.
The panel discussion also addressed challenges farmers face in connecting to market incentives. There’s a lack of key information needed to become involved, Larew said. Farmers want to know more about market signals and protocols.
The carbon market is a shifting landscape; contracts being offered to farmers are complicated. Farmers also are concerned about protecting their data and privacy.
“It’s a little bit like the Wild West,” Larew said.
Farmers may need to change some practices and gain greater understanding about the value of their soil heath. In some cases they may be unable to buy new machinery or change practices. Therefore financing may need to be made available for some, Yoder said. There can’t be a one-size-fits-all approach; farmers need different tools to achieve the outcomes sought. That’s because farms differ so much depending on watershed, soil type, productivity and more.
Obstacles remain but there are also innovations that give the panelists reasons for hope.
Eideberg said she’s excited about research and development in the dairy sector to reduce enteric-methane emissions. The Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research and the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy are awarding $5 million through the next five years for such research.
Funding will be distributed through the Greener Cattle Initiative, which will support research in several areas.
• feed additives and supplements that inhibit enteric-methane emissions
• feed ingredients that alter metabolic pathways to reduce enteric-methane emissions
• genetic selection of cattle that emit less methane
• increased understanding of microbiome composition and activity in cattle
• technologies such as sensors, robots and artificial intelligence to monitor enteric-methane emissions or related physiological indicators
• socioeconomic analysis of enteric-methane-mitigation practices and technologies
Yoder said he’s hopeful for robotic or autonomous weeders that can be programmed to kill individual weeds in a field.
Larew pointed to biofuels. In the past decade he said there have been efficiency improvements of as much as 40 percent to 50 percent in the production of both biofuel feedstocks and the biofuels themselves. That can help to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and improve air quality.
Fargher said those technologies and other innovations are attracting new venture capital as well as human-resource talent.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.