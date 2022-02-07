Climate-smart funding available

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is delivering on its promise to expand markets – it’s investing $1 billion in partnerships to support America’s climate-smart farmers, ranchers and forest landowners. The new Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities opportunity will finance pilot projects that create market opportunities for U.S. agricultural and forestry products that use climate-smart practices, and include innovative, cost-effective ways to measure and verify greenhouse-gas benefits. The USDA is now accepting project applications for fiscal-year 2022.
America’s farmers, ranchers and forest owners are leading the way in implementing climate-smart solutions across their operations. Through Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities, the USDA will provide targeted funding to meet national and global demand. It will work to expand market opportunities for climate-smart commodities to increase the competitive advantage of American producers. We want a broad array of agriculture and forestry to see themselves in this effort, including small and historically underserved producers as well as early adopters.
For the purposes of this funding opportunity, a climate-smart commodity is defined as an agricultural commodity that is produced using agricultural – farming, ranching or forestry – practices that reduce greenhouse-gas emissions or sequester carbon.
Funding will be provided to partners through the USDA’s Commodity Credit Corporation for pilot projects to provide incentives to producers and landowners to
• implement climate-smart production practices, activities and systems on working lands
• measure or quantify, monitor and verify the carbon and greenhouse-gas benefits associated with those practices
• develop markets and promote the resulting climate-smart commodities
A range of public and private entities may apply.
• state, county, city or township governments
• special-district governments
• small businesses
• for-profit organizations other than small businesses
• Native American tribal governments
• nonprofits
• public, private and state-controlled institutions of higher education
The primary applicant must be an entity, not an individual. Funding will be provided in two funding pools. Applicants must submit their applications via Grants.gov by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time by
• April 8 for the first funding pool – proposals from $5 million to $100 million
• May 27 for the second funding pool – proposals from $250,000 to less than $5 million
Proposals must provide plans to
• pilot implementation of climate-smart agriculture and-or forestry practices on a large scale, including meaningful involvement of small and-or historically underserved producers
• quantify, monitor, report and verify climate results
• develop markets and promote climate-smart commodities generated as a result of project activities
The USDA is committed to equity in program delivery and is specifically seeking proposals from entities serving all types of producers, including small or historically underserved producers. Providing sufficient incentives to encourage producer participation and generating both verifiable greenhouse-gas reduction and carbon-sequestration benefits are critical to project success and will be considered in the evaluation criteria.
Visit www.usda.gov for more information.