Climate Stewardship Act needed for future

OPINION The Family Farm Action Alliance applauds the reintroduction of the Climate Stewardship Act in both chambers of Congress. The legislation is reminiscent of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal. It’s stacked with sweeping provisions centered on voluntary incentives for conservation, renewable energy and local food-system programs. The Family Farm Action Alliance is optimistic that if enacted the legislation would offer both immediate and long-term relief to farmers struggling to navigate a consolidated food system in a changing climate.
The act’s introduction is part of a larger strategy; now that it’s been introduced its provisions can be included in President Joe Biden’s infrastructure package. The United States spends more than $25 billion per year in farm subsidies. The majority of those taxpayer dollars are going to support a failed industrial-monoculture farm system that’s simply not ecologically nor financially sustainable. It’s time we invest in agricultural practices that benefit the farmer while contributing to climate-change solutions. That’s exactly what the Climate Stewardship Act does.
The Farm Action team worked closely with U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, in formulating the original legislation that was filed in 2019. The reintroduced bill text contains important additions, namely the allocation of 5 percent of funds in most initiatives to socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers as well as new and beginning farmers. The policy provisions show commitment to the immediate action needed to protect our natural resources, mitigate climate change, and empower farmers, ranchers and rural communities.
The Climate Stewardship Act proposes numerous actions.
- Plant billions of trees on a combination of federal, state, local, tribal and non-governmental lands.
- Plant more than 100 million of those trees in urban neighborhoods across America, with the priority going to reduced-income neighborhoods and communities of color. In addition to sequestering carbon, trees also absorb harmful air pollutants and reduce temperatures in urban areas.
- Support voluntary climate-stewardship practices on more than 100 million acres of farmland, reducing or off setting agricultural emissions by one-third by 2025.
- Provide tens of billions of dollars of supplemental funding for U.S. Department of Agriculture working-lands-conservation programs. New funding is to be dedicated to stewardship practices such as rotational grazing, improved fertilizer efficiency and planting tens of millions of new acres of cover crops.
- Enroll 40 million acres of environmentally sensitive land in the Conservation Reserve Program to remove that land from production, instead planting species that will improve environmental health and carbon sequestration.
- More than double funding for agricultural-research programs, including more funding for soil-health demonstration trials.
- Triple USDA funding to provide farmers with expert technical assistance regarding climate-stewardship practices.
- Provide grant funding to tens of thousands of farmers, ranchers and rural businesses for renewable-energy production – such as solar panels and wind turbines, and energy-efficiency improvements.
- Invest in local and regional food systems to increase resilience in rural and urban communities.
- Restore or protect more than 2 million acres of coastal wetlands by 2030 to sequester carbon emissions and reduce coastal flooding. Coastal wetlands act as an important sponge during extreme-weather events with heavy rainfall. For example although New Jersey has lost more than 40 percent of its coastal wetlands, the wetlands remaining helped prevent $625 million of property damage during Hurricane Sandy in 2012.
- Reestablish the Civilian Conservation Corps to provide youth with skills and work experience in forestry and wetlands restoration, prioritizing young people from reduced-income communities, Indigenous communities and communities of color.
Joe Maxwell is president of the Family Farm Action Alliance, a national research, policy-development, market-innovator and advocacy organization working to build a sustainable, inclusive economy. Visit farmactionalliance.org for more information.