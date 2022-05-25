Climatologist awarded World Food Prize

Cynthia Rosenzweig has been named the 2022 World Food Prize Laureate for her work in modeling the impact of climate change on food production worldwide. She's a senior research scientist at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies.
She also is an adjunct senior research scientist at the Columbia Climate School. She served as a lead or coordinating lead author on three global assessments of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
Awarded by the World Food Prize Foundation, the $250,000 prize honors Rosenzweig’s achievements as the founder of the Agricultural Model Intercomparison and Improvement Project. It’s a globally integrated transdisciplinary network of climate and food-system modelers.
The project is dedicated to advancing methods for improving predictions of the future performance of agricultural and food systems in the face of climate change. Rosenzweig’s leadership has helped decision-makers enhance their resilience to climate change.
Rosenzweig will officially receive the World Food Prize during the World Food Prize ceremony in October. U.S.
“Food systems are emerging at the forefront of climate change action,” Rosenzweig said. “Climate change can’t be restrained without attention to food-system emissions, and food security for all can’t be provided without resilience to increasing climate extremes."
Visit worldfoodprize.org for more information.