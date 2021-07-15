Coach says 'go for it'

Editor’s note: This article is part of a series featuring women who are serving as conservation coaches for Wisconsin Women in Conservation. The Wisconsin collaborative effort is led by the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute in partnership with the Wisconsin Farmers Union and Renewing the Countryside, as well as the Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service, with support from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service. The group brings together women landowners to connect and learn about conservation practices, resources and funding opportunities.
SPRING VALLEY, Wis. – Lindsey Maas and her husband, Tony Maas, produce grass-fed beef, grass-fed lamb, and a wide variety of vegetables. They market their products through a community-supported-agriculture business, a farmers market and an online store. Lindsey Maas is serving as a conservation coach for Wisconsin Women in Conservation; she said she looks forward to connecting with other women interested in implementing conservation practices.
When and why did you begin farming?
Maas: I started farming on other farms about 10 years ago. I wanted to be part of building a local and sustainable food system. My husband and I bought our farm in 2014.
What do you produce on your farm and why? How do you market your farm’s products?
Maas: We produce grass-fed beef, grass-fed lamb and a wide variety of vegetables. We graze animals on 12 acres we own plus about 20 acres we rent. We also use 2 more acres for growing produce. Grazing cattle and sheep helps us maintain the pasture and improve the soils on which we aren’t producing vegetables. Animal bedding from winter months is a good addition to our compost pile.
Does your family help with the farm?
Maas: My husband and I run the farm. I work full-time on the farm while Tony works part-time on the farm and part-time as a carpenter. He does most of the tractor work and fencing. He also helps a lot in the garden with weeding and harvesting. Our children, Simon and Ronan, help sometimes with planting vegetables or harvest. But we really try to end the work day when the kids are home from school and daycare. Family time is a priority.
When did you begin grazing livestock? What type of grazing system did you implement and why?
Maas: We began grazing livestock immediately after we moved to the farm. We use rotational grazing, moving the animals every one to four days. Keeping them moving is good for their health and the health of the pasture.
Discuss the role conservation plays on your farm.
Maas: Conservation is tied into everything we do on the farm. Whenever we make decisions, we’re thinking about how different options will affect the soil, water and wildlife on our farm as well as the surrounding area. A big part of the appeal of becoming farmers was to become conservationists. It’s really satisfying to be producing food for people and also filling this land with things that are green and growing. But it’s a work in progress; we have a lot of things to improve on to become more sustainable.
Why did you agree to be a conservation coach for the Wisconsin Women in Conservation?
Maas: It sounded like a fun way to connect with other women nearby who care about conservation. There’s a lot to learn from other people’s experiences. I'm hoping to learn some things myself. I'm hoping that by sharing some of my own experiences and mistakes, I might save other people some effort and headaches.
You’re serving as a mentor now. Who was your mentor when you started grazing?
Maas: We didn’t really have a mentor but we learned a lot from Tom Rauch and Joyce Borgerding from Spring Valley. We bought our first batch of sheep from them; they have been rotational grazing their sheep for many years. We’ve asked them many questions and have become good friends.
What were the biggest lessons you learned about grazing and conservation?
Maas: We’ve learned to be flexible, use careful observation and to not be afraid to change plans. There are so many variables at play and we’re not in control of so many of them.
Did you make any mistakes?
Maas: We've made lots of mistakes. But we just try to learn from them, adapt and go on. It’s difficult to think of just one. We usually put the sheep and cattle together for the winter until lambing time. The past two winters we’ve had a couple of early lambers – a mistake of not fencing rams well enough. One ewe lambed way out in the pasture where the sheep were bale-grazing with the cattle. When I went to check and saw the lamb, a cow came by and kicked the lamb about 15 feet through the air. I rushed there and the lamb was fine, but that was a terrible sight to see. Now we separate the sheep and cows earlier, and keep a closer watch for any ewes who look like they will lamb early.
What are a couple of the key messages you want to share with new “mentees?”
Maas: There are many sources of help and resources. By talking with people through Wisconsin Women in Conservation, women will save a lot of time trying to search them all on their own. Take some time to clarify your goals and vision. But at some point we just need to go for it and start the work. Don’t worry, mistakes will happen but you’ll also learn a lot from the experiences.
What would you like readers to know about Wisconsin Women in Conservation?
Maas: We’ll be much stronger if we work together and help one another. You don’t need to go it alone. Wisconsin Women in Conservation is full of people who want to connect with you and hear your story.
Visit WiWiC.org and morningscapefarm.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.