College launches center for future

The agricultural landscape is changing. Increased food production is needed to support the world population. Innovative efficiencies are needed throughout agriculture. Climate-change scenarios suggest significant modifications in agriculture.
In order to address those issues and use informed scientific discovery and technology-driven innovation to develop solutions, the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences has created the Center for Advanced Innovation in Agriculture. The center’s work will operate in the intersection of technology, data analytics and decisions to address challenges and security in the natural world and in human society in the domains of plants, animals and food systems.
The center is a direct result of listening to agricultural stakeholders express their needs during the 2018 Virginia Agriculture and Natural Resources Summit held in Richmond, Virginia. Scores of faculty members from across the college with experience ranging from precision agriculture and cyberbiosecurity to genomic design and machine learning will be part of the new center. In pursuit of the center’s vision and mission, active Center for Advanced Innovation in Agriculture participants from around the university may request center affiliate-faculty status.
The world needs efficient and nimble agricultural and food systems. The Center for Advanced Innovation in Agriculture combines the existing expertise of the college to chart a path that addresses those issues in the natural world and human society.
Some of the existing expertise and platforms the Center for Advanced Innovation in Agriculture will utilize include the SmartFarm Innovation Network, cyberbiosecurity and biosecurity in agricultural and life sciences, and data analytics, decisions, and machine learning for food, agriculture, communities and health systems. Visit caia.cals.vt.edu for more information.