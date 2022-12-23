Collegiate winner named

Michelle Stangler, a student at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, was named the winner of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s Collegiate Discussion Meet contest. Contestants are judged on their ability to lead a committee discussion on issues affecting agriculture and to develop consensus on an action plan to address issues.
Stangler studies agricultural marketing communications and journalism at UW-River Falls. She was raised on a dairy farm near Watertown, Wisconsin and was active in both 4-H and FFA. She served as a Wisconsin FFA state officer in 2019-2020. She currently serves as reporter for her Collegiate Farm Bureau and is a past co-chair of Ag Day on Campus.
Stangler will represent Wisconsin in the national collegiate discussion meet held in March. Other contest finalists were Nicole Broege and Ethan Jackowski from UW-Madison; Mindy Smits and Isaac Ward from UW-Platteville; and Amy Jentges from UW-River Falls. Visit wfbf.com for more information.