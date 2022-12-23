 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Collegiate winner named

Michelle Stangler, a student at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, was named the winner of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s Collegiate Discussion Meet contest. Contestants are judged on their ability to lead a committee discussion on issues affecting agriculture and to develop consensus on an action plan to address issues.

People are also reading…

Stangler studies agricultural marketing communications and journalism at UW-River Falls. She was raised on a dairy farm near Watertown, Wisconsin and was active in both 4-H and FFA. She served as a Wisconsin FFA state officer in 2019-2020. She currently serves as reporter for her Collegiate Farm Bureau and is a past co-chair of Ag Day on Campus.

Stangler will represent Wisconsin in the national collegiate discussion meet held in March. Other contest finalists were Nicole Broege and Ethan Jackowski from UW-Madison; Mindy Smits and Isaac Ward from UW-Platteville; and Amy Jentges from UW-River Falls. Visit wfbf.com for more information.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Conservation feeds dairying passion

Conservation feeds dairying passion

MEDFORD, Wis. – Just beyond the northwestern limit of Marathon County, Wisconsin, lies the unincorporated village known as Gad in Taylor Count…

Organic livestock farmers seek help

Organic livestock farmers seek help

-WHITINGHAM, Vt. (AP) – Organic dairy and other livestock farmers are calling for emergency federal aid as they grapple with skyrocketing orga…

Say thanks to Wisconsin ag teachers

Say thanks to Wisconsin ag teachers

OPINION  When adults think back to our formative years, we can likely pick a teacher or two who fundamentally made a difference in our lives a…

Let carrots be carrots

Let carrots be carrots

OPINION  In early October the news caught my eye that JBS, the world’s largest meat-processing company, was pulling out of the plant-based-pro…

Agriculture professional named

Agriculture professional named

Christa Hoffman recently was named winner of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s Young Farmer and Agriculturist Outstanding Agriculture Pro…

Goat milk takes artful turn

Goat milk takes artful turn

SHULLSBURG, Wis. – Goat milk is transformed into works of art resembling peaks and swirls of colorful whipped frosting or a delicious Schaum T…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News