Combine livestock, trees for success

MECKLENBURG, N.Y. – At 50-acre Wellspring Forest Farm in the Finger Lakes Region of central New York, the goal is to farm in the image of a forest – agroforestry.
“(We want to) leave a forest in our footsteps,” said Steve Gabriel, Cornell University-Extension agroforestry specialist in the university’s Small Farms Program and co-owner of Wellspring Forest Farm near Mecklenburg.
Agroforestry as an umbrella term includes silvopasture. The Gabriel family has a diverse line of products including mushrooms, maple syrup, duck eggs and elderberry extract. Gabriel and his wife, Elizabeth Gabriel, are both agricultural educators and participate in agritourism. The farm is on native Gayaogoho:no’ lands; Gayaogoho:no’ is the name for the land in the language of the Cayuga natives. Steve Gabriel said he’s fortunate to have connected with members of the Cayuga Nation, and to learn about them and their language.
Half the farm is wooded and half is open pasture; one-third is leased land. Gabriel describes it as a restoration project because it was abandoned agricultural land the couple inherited.
“My personal definition for silvopasture is ecological restoration for livestock habitat,” he said.
Thinking of livestock as wild creatures on the landscape is key to Gabriel’s system. He said their needs change throughout the year in terms of food plants, shade and shelter.
“These animals don’t want to eat the same thing day after day just like you and I don’t,” he said. “Silvopasture is a really great route to establishing habitat for livestock.”
Three main elements and how they interact are commonly associated with silvopasture – forages in the pasture, areas for trees and livestock. It’s important to understand the three elements are always changing.
“One of the best places to begin is utilizing rotational grazing on your pasture and adding more complexity afterward to avoid being overwhelmed,” he said.
A silvopasture system can be part of a woodland conversion or a pasture with existing trees. Gabriel suggests selecting an area of interest on the property, not necessarily the whole thing, to implement a management change. It should be readily accessible so the producer can walk it often. He said he believes it’s best to start with the more-marginal areas where silvopasture can offer restoration opportunities.
It’s important to know the goals for using silvopasture because it’s an investment in the landscape; it takes time to accomplish. He said many people order trees before they have well-defined goals.
“For us silvopasture became critical as a climate mitigator, especially during dry conditions,” Gabriel said. “We want that shade and shelter for our livestock and we also want fodder, which is food for livestock coming from woody vegetation.”
Wellspring Forest Farm is currently part of a two-year study comparing nutritional analysis of various tree species, to help learn how to manage trees for fodder production. Any tree in the landscape is the result of four major elements – soil and bedrock, microclimate, genetics and fungi, he said.
Cross sections of two 90-year-old maples showed differences – even though they grew only a foot apart in an established silvopasture woodlot. Although grown in the same soil and microclimate, one was 10 inches in diameter while the other was more than 3 feet – because of the genetic expression of their growth potential, he said. The importance of fungi in tree viability is an increasingly expanding scientific field with ramifications for silvopasture.
To clear woody debris Gabriel said he prefers using livestock. On Wellspring Forest Farm winter feeding occurs in fenced areas that confine animals to an area that needs clearing. Invasive plants like buckthorn can be eliminated by being girdled. He’s used everything from hand pruners to large equipment, depending on the level of disturbance he considers acceptable.
Mother Nature always plants trees in clusters versus individually, he said. In nature 100 trees will likely become forest canopy, from 100,000 seeds. In a forest seedbank it’s a genetic roll of the dice as to what trees eventually become the forest.
“In silvopasture we’re generally working with younger forests,” he said.
He recommends imitating nature for silvopasture by planting trees 3 to 6 feet apart in communities. Test plots are a good way to assess different species.
“Consider what your land offers you when orienting tree plantings,” he said.
Fruit and nut crops benefit from a north-south row orientation. In some instances wind direction and contour determines planting orientation along with grazing-paddock layouts.
“What we’ve done is focus on contour rows with wide-enough spacing where we run the animals along our tree lines that are protected by fencing,” Gabriel said. “When the trees get large enough we integrate them by shifting our fencing.”
He’s a fan of using Google Earth to help lay out plantings, he said. It helps include a wide range of elements in planting considerations.
Visit wellspringforestfarm.com and silvopasture.ning.com for more information.
Steve Gabriel was the presenter for a Food Animal Concerns Trust free webinar titled, “Designing Silvopasture Plantings.” Visit foodanimalconcernstrust.org/webinars for both future and past webinars, and more information.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.