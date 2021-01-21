Come together to help each other

Editor’s note: This is part one of a two-part article.
ASHLAND, Wis. – Too many small rural towns are dying; main streets are full of vacant buildings. Some families leave the countryside because they see no opportunity – no way forward, no jobs and no future. But there is a possible solution to return economic vitality to rural America.
The Chequamegon Food Co-op in Ashland began as a food-buying club. It enabled members to purchases bulk quantities of food back in the 1970s. Through time it turned into a cooperative that runs a food store; it expanded onto Main Street a few years ago. It had become so successful that a few years ago it moved into a larger refurbished building in downtown Ashland.
Cooperatives aren’t new to Wisconsin, especially in northern Wisconsin where the co-op tradition in many towns goes back for generations. The mission of a cooperative is simple.
“The Chequamegon Food Co-op is dedicated to providing ecologically sound foods and products, the production and quality of which promote the health of our members and our community,” states the organization. “The Chequamegon Food Co-op exists so our community has an enhanced quality of life; our community has access to healthy, organic and locally produced goods; our community has a thriving economy; and our community is knowledgeable about choices that impact on the economy, personal wellness and the environment.”
That information is posted in the store and online and is published periodically; everybody knows where the co-op is headed.
Anyone can shop at the store. Consumers can become member owners by paying a one-time fee that supports the store. It provides benefits like discounts and dividends in years where there is a profit from operations. There are currently more than 3000 member-owners.
“We have at least 50 to 60 local producers, that is producers within 100 miles, who supply the co-op,” said Sara Beadle, co-op marketing and member-services manager. “If you add regional producers we get to between 100 and 150. People come to us from around Chequamegon Bay. If they’re producing food, candles, art or soap for instance they come to us. They know we’re a viable and easy option (to help market products.) If a new product is going to be produced locally often people come here to see if we can market it. For instance recently a local producer began supplying us with microgreens.”
Beadle majored in Sustainable Community Development at Northland College in Ashland. She said she uses her academic training every day.
The co-op prioritizes the goods it carries.
“We look for goods produced within 100 miles, then regional products,” she said. “Other things we look at are non-(genetically modified organisms), organic-certified, ‘B’ corporations, ethical and sustainable trade, and minority-owned small businesses. We have a lot of products that meet many of these standards. We carry products everyone feels good about. We know where products came from and what companies do to produce them. We know if they are causing deforestation to grow coffee for instance.”
Sales slips given to customers indicate the percentage of each purchase that was locally produced. During the pandemic many stores and farmers have reported greater demand for locally produced food.
Co-op goals include sharing knowledge of choices impacting economy, wellness and the environment, so public classes and events are held. Those range from cooking and foraging classes to community dinners. During the pandemic, community take-out food options are included. Community members are encouraged to offer appropriate classes in small groups or online.
Governance of the co-op is provided by a board of directors elected by the member-owners. The board of directors ensures the co-op operates in line with the principles of the organization.
- voluntary and open ownership
- democratic owner control
- owner economic participation
- autonomy and independence
- education
- training and information
- cooperation among co-ops
- concern for community
Day-to-day direction of the store is provided by an onsite full-time general manager and management team.
The inventory of the store includes the range of products encountered in most supermarkets. But there’s a difference in the items carried. Because the co-op has the stated mission and ends statements, products offered must further that mission attainment. There’s a wide range of locally produced food on the shelves. Other products are vetted for ingredients and production that promotes the health of consumers, the people who produced the products and the environment.
Visit www.chequamegonfoodcoop.com and www.cheqbayrenewables.org for more information.
To be continued …
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.