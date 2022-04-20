NEW ORLEANS, La. – As farmers from across the country packed the Ernest N. Memorial Convention Center in New Orleans for Commodity Classic on March 10, Isaac Anderson, WinField United technical seed agronomist for Minnesota, sat down and discussed tips for implementing new practices in 2022, hybrids that can help farmers deal with drought, and some common misconceptions when it comes to soil health.
In terms of implementing new practices on the farm, Anderson believes it’s important for farmers not to bite off more than they can chew in one season, because a lot of practices are going to lead to dramatic management changes across the entire operation.
“It’s important to have a conversation with your local retailer or crop consultant about any possible downstream effects of any change you’re considering,” he said. “If I’m looking at reducing or cutting tillage on certain areas, I need to understand what the impact of that is going to be on planting. Will I be planting later as I wait for soils to warm up? Does that mean I need to adjust the maturity of the hybrids or varieties that I typically plant? If I’m going into cooler soils, do I need to look at plant growth regulators and micronutrients to run in-furrow to help expedite that germination process?
“Everything depends on the change you’re looking at implementing,” he continued. “Make sure you’re addressing any of those downstream effects to make sure what you’re doing isn’t going to be a negative experience, especially profitability wise.”
Drought was a major problem for many farmers in 2021, and this year, Anderson says it’s important to for farmers to gauge what they think their soil moisture levels are going to be heading into planting.
“For drought, one thing we discuss with customers is looking at reducing plant population and planting hybrids and varieties that can accommodate that,” he said.
For soybeans, that could mean varieties that have significant lateral branching.
“That can help bridge that gap of spacing of the plants and close those rows faster,” Anderson said.
For corn, farmers can use hybrids with significant flex-ear types.
“Even though we reduce the population, as long as we get adequate moisture (during the season) and fertility is there, we can still accomplish high yields,” he said. “The hope is that (lower plant population) will help with less ‘mouths’ to feed per acre, water wise. We know both of these crops are taking up thousands of gallons of water per acre at a very frequent basis, so if we can reduce the number of plants we need to feed, that can affect a lot of change.”
Soil health is always a big discussion point among farmers, but according to Anderson, one common misconception about soil health is that more is better.
“As people discuss soil health, they think more is better, especially when it comes to organic matter or fertilizers like manure,” he said. “We need to understand that nutrient ratio is the most important thing. People think, ‘Well, if I have a lot of manure and my organic matter is high, then I have good soil health,’ when that’s not actually the case.
“If we get too high of levels of nitrogen, phosphorous, or even potassium, we can actually create toxic environments for: 1) the soil micro-organisms; and 2) the actual plant root system. Don’t always think more is better when it comes to soil health. Soil health is more about balance and ratios of nutrients that are appropriate for the crop we’re planting,” he concluded.