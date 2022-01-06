Companies join forces to enrich feed

A United Kingdom-based animal-nutrition company joined forces in 2021 with a Canadian biotechnology company to improve human health – by naturally enriching animal feed with a sustainable omega-3 DHA solution.
Devenish and Mara Renewables Corporation launched the new joint venture, calling it “Humanativ.” The move formalizes a long-standing partnership between the two – and enables them to deliver a unique patented omega-3 DHA solution to the global animal-nutrition market.
Devenish Executive Chairman Owen Brennan said, “We are thrilled to partner with Mara on this new venture, which will enable us to deliver on our shared vision of improving human and animal health through nutrition.
“The health benefits of consuming omega-3 have long been recognized, but research shows that less than 20 percent of the world’s population are getting the required levels of omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids through their diet.
“Our mission at Humanativ is to increase the levels of omega-3 DHA in the global population year-on-year by making it more accessible through naturally enriched meat and eggs.”
A world-first clinical trial delivered by researchers at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, on behalf of Devenish, has shown that the regular consumption of naturally enriched omega-3 chicken and eggs can improve levels of omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids and also reduce blood pressure. Both are associated with substantial human-health benefits, according to the companies.
“We’ve carried out extensive research and development to produce a unique sustainable algae-based omega-3 DHA product called OmegaPro that enables food producers to naturally enrich meat and eggs through the animals’ diet,” Brennan said. “By working with Humanativ and incorporating OmegaPro into diets, meat and eggs, producers will be able to offer a product range with significant proven health benefits – and importantly, make on-pack claims in many regions of the world which will add value to their products.”
Tim Haig, director and executive chair of Mara, said, “At Mara we are driven by invention – researching and developing products that will make a positive impact on human health and the environment. We have a found a natural fit in our partnership with Devenish. Both companies have a firm focus on research and development, and a shared ethos to drive innovation.
“Through Humanativ we will offer an end-to-end solution for our customers through our combined expertise in areas including algal-oil production, enrichment and on-pack claims.”
