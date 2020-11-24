One potential answer to the question of “how are current conditions similar to the 1980s” is to consider net farm income. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has measured and reported those data for decades, which allows for meaningful comparisons through time. This week’s post reviews net farm income during the Farm Financial Crisis of the 1980s.
Net farm income reflects boom
Figure 1 shows the USDA’s estimate of real, or inflation-adjusted, net farm income since 1929 – in 2020 dollars. We frequently use that chart to provide context for current conditions, but this week we flip the script to use current conditions as a context for history. Figure 1 also plots in orange the average for those data – $85.5 billion – and one standard deviation more than and less than the means – in black, one standard deviation equals $26.8.
After almost two decades of fairly stable farm incomes, which were also slightly less than the long-run average, farm income soared to $155 billion in 1973. There were several contributing factors to the boom, but soaring grain prices due to the Great Grain Robbery of 1972 standout. Farm incomes in 1973 are significant because it’s the greatest inflation-adjusted observation in more than 90 years of data. Sector-level incomes exceeded $150 billion twice in the 1940s post-World War II – $154.9 billion in 1946 and $154.4 billion in 1948. Most recently farm incomes have been less than those levels – $137.6 billion in 2013.
Another consideration to note with the boom in 1973 was the short duration. Farm incomes set historic heights but strong incomes didn’t last long. Only twice during that decade – 1973 and 1974 – did farm income exceed the black line. For comparison farm incomes were good for more than a decade after WWII, and most recently there were about four years of strong incomes.
Net farm income reflects bust
Figure 1 also highlights another record set during the 1980s era – farm income decreased to a record of $31.6 billion in 1983. Inflation-adjusted farm incomes have been less than $50 billion in 2020 dollars only six times in the data – twice during the 1980s and four times during the Great Depression. That’s to say conditions during the early 1980s were bleak. Furthermore farm incomes remained stubbornly depressed for the entire decade. It wasn’t until 1989 that net farm income would exceed $85 billion, the long-run average.
Inflation creates difference
A significant difference between the 1970s-1980s and the current situation is inflation. Consider the effects when measuring net farm income. Inflation-adjusted income decreased from $155 billion to $31 billion from 1972 to 1983, an 80 percent decline in 2020 dollar. But the adjustment in nominal terms was less staggering. Nominal net farm income peaked at $34.4 billion in 1973 before decreasing to $14.3 billion in 1983, a 58 percent decline. By the end of the 1980s nominal farm income was well more than even the 1973 peaks – because of inflation.
In addition to a struggling farm economy the period also faced massive inflation, which eroded the purchasing power of the limited income generated. The farm sector was generating more dollars of income in the late 1980s than the peak of 1973 in nominal terms. But the sector struggled mightily to recovery from the income and inflationary challenges in real terms.
Geographic considerations affect income
Another farm-income consideration is geographic variations. As we’ve noted about recent conditions, the national-level data can mask the state-wide variations – mostly due to commodity-level effects.
Figure 3 shows the change in state-level net farm income in real dollars, comparing the average of 1972-1975 with the average of 1969-1971. The farm-income boom was strongest in the Northern Great Plains. Furthermore not every state observed large increases, especially in the Northeast and Southeast.
Figure 4 shows the farm-economy contraction. The Northern Plains and Corn Belt were the hardest-hit. Several states observed net farm income – averaged through multiple years – decrease by more than 80 percent.
Again while the national data are helpful, they can also understate the challenges some faced – those hardest hit – and isn’t reflective of every producer and region.
Wrapping it Up
In our seven-episode podcast series “Escaping 1980” we explore the causes, influences and lasting effects of one of the most infamous events in American agricultural history, the 1980s farm crisis. The income boom followed by the devastating collapse is a major part of the story. Farm incomes reached 90-year bests during that period, but they would also set record decreases within 10 years. The boom quickly subsided but the worst years were stubborn and lasted almost a decade.
Foreshadowed in this week’s post is that factors outside the farm economy – such as inflation – also played a significant role during that timeframe. Inflation meant the fewer dollars of income generated had less purchasing power.
In 2016 the farm economy sputtered as farm income hit $66.7 billion in 2020 dollars. Farm income improved in recent years but significant concerns and struggles have lingered. Still it’s worth noting that farm incomes during the 1980s were considerably less. Specifically farm incomes were less than 2016’s worst prices for seven consecutive years during the 1980s – 1980-1987. That isn’t to make light of recent challenges but to highlight how severe and persistent the struggles in the 1980s were.
Visit www.aei.ag/escaping1980 for more information.