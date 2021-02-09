Congratulations to Tom Vilsack

OPINION Congratulations to Secretary Tom Vilsack for being unanimously supported by the Senate Agriculture Committee, with his nomination now moving to the Senate floor. Vilsack has the experience needed to lead the agency in a difficult time. He’s keenly aware of the need to maintain and build a healthy fresh-fruit and -vegetable industry, while delivering our most nutritious products to Americans and consumers around the world.
Vilsack clearly recognized in his opening statement to the committee the critical need to focus on both food insecurity and nutrition insecurity at the forefront of the challenges our nation is facing. We also know he will continue to support efforts to secure a legal and stable workforce for agriculture, including legal status for today’s workers and a well-functioning future foreign-guest-worker program.
United Fresh looks forward to once again be working with a trusted partner in Vilsack.
Tom Stenzel is the president and CEO of the United Fresh Produce Association, which represents more than 1,500 companies throughout the fresh-produce supply chain. Visit www.unitedfresh.org for more information.