Conservation brings family full circle

SEYMOUR, Wis. – About 40 percent of U.S. farmland is rented and more than one-third of that land is owned by women, according to the American Farmland Trust. Forty-three percent of U.S. farmland – 388 million acres – is currently farmed or co-farmed by women, many of whom have a strong conservation ethic, the organization adds.
Those statistics aren’t lost on Valerie Dantoin, an instructor in Sustainable Food and Ag Systems at the Northeast Wisconsin Technical College and a co-owner of Full Circle Community Farm near Seymour. Dantoin also is serving as a conservation coach with a focus on grazing for Wisconsin Women in Conservation.
Wisconsin Women in Conservation brings together women landowners to connect and learn about conservation practices, resources and funding opportunities. It’s a statewide collaborative effort led by the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute in partnership with the Wisconsin Farmers Union, Renewing the Countryside and the Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service. The effort is supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Through online workshops, field days and mentorships, Wisconsin Women in Conservation fosters dialogue between women landowner-farmers and mentors, and other conservation professionals.
“It’s helping women learn how to implement conservation practices and hands-on skills with tools they already have on their farm and in ways they can manage,” she said.
It’s important women landowners take control of their land and manage it appropriately, she said. Through mentors such as Dantoin they can learn more about land-rental rates in their respective areas and garner a competitive price.
“Rental rates ought to be fair to both parties,” Dantoin said.
Landowners also can establish terms for how they want their land used. For example they may require the renter to plant certain crop rotations to protect soil.
“Renters may not treat that land the same as they would their own,” she said.
If the land is “mined,” valuable minerals may be taken away with the harvest. Soil could lose quality in the long run.
Programs and mentorships through the Wisconsin Women in Conservation also may help some landowners gain a better understanding of parts of their land that aren’t as productive. Those areas may be better suited to buffer strips, wetland restoration or pollinator habitat for example, she said. Mentors and other resources available through the program can help landowners see the various types of conservation practices and programs available, including cost-sharing programs that can help manage costs.
Life comes full circle
“Conservation farming is at the forefront of why I farm,” Dantoin said.
She and her husband, Rick Adamski, own Full Circle Community Farm, a 260-acre farm near Seymour. There they raise 100 head of beef cattle on grass. They sell 100 percent certified-organic grass-fed beef
“Ninety percent of our farm is in managed-grazing pasture at any one time,” she said.
They devote between 10 and 15 acres to forage that’s used as supplemental feed for the cattle in winter. The grazing land features the GrassWorks forage mix of meadow fescue, festolium, orchardgrass, perennial ryegrass, red clover, white clover, alfalfa, birdsfoot trefoil, plantain and chicory. The mix is winter-hardy, palatable and suited to the upper Midwest.
The couple sold 40 acres to their son, Andrew Adamski, and his partner, Heather Toman. The younger couple raises organic vegetables in addition to pasturing pigs and poultry.
They’re all members of the Sustainable Local Organic SLO Farmer’s Co-op.
Full Circle Community Farm is aptly named. The farm has been in Rick Adamski’s family for 125 years. It began as a diversified farm. It then became a dairy farm until 2015, when Adamski and Dantoin changed to raising beef cattle.
“With Andrew bringing back chickens, hogs and vegetables, I feel like we’ve come full circle,” Dantoin said.
They added “community” to the farm’s name because they welcome others to grow and farm sustainably. They share tools and knowledge, she said.
Dantoin about 10 years ago helped to create the Sustainable Food and Ag Systems program, writing the curriculum for the associate-degree program. It prepares students for careers in sustainable gardening, field-crop production and livestock operations as well as emerging areas such as aquaponics, according to the Northeast Wisconsin Technical College. It includes an introduction to sustainability and covers subjects such as business, value-added foods, business permaculture and beekeeping.
Dantoin looks forward to working with “mentees” in Wisconsin Women in Conservation.
“If you’re a new or beginning farmer, focus on just three or four things at first,” she said. “Don’t become too diversified. Don’t buy expensive breeding stock at first. Learn with the animals until you have more experience.
“Manure is a key part of incorporating conservation on the land. Nitrogen is expensive to buy; grow your own fertilizer to keep costs low. Bank wealth in soil; don’t extract it all. Conserve where you can for the next generation.”
Visit wiwic.org and fullcircle.farm and slofarmersco-op.com and nwtc.edu for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.