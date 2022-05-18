Conservation engineer honored

Scott Mueller recently earned the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers’ Career Achievement Award. Until his retirement in 2021 he served as assistant state conservation engineer for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service.
The Career Achievement Award honors members who have made outstanding contributions to agricultural engineering through work in research, education, design or Extension. Mueller is a member on several national committees in the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers’
Mueller was raised on a dairy farm. He earned in 1987 a degree in agricultural engineering from the University of Wisconsin–Madison. He worked for the Natural Resources Conservation Service for 34 years in northwest Illinois and Wisconsin. For 19 of those years he served as assistant state conservation engineer in Madison, Wisconsin.
Mueller also has served as a mentor for students in the University of Wisconsin–Madison Senior Design Capstone Experience for about 20 years. He has developed project scope and expected outcomes, regularly meets with student teams, and grades assignments and final reports. He also helps farmers and young engineers through the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Agriculture Conservation Experienced Services program. Visit asabe.org and nrcs.usda.gov and search for "Natural Resources Conservation Service Wisconsin" for more information.