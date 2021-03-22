Conservation needs sharing – farmers, educators, students

STEVENS POINT, Wis. – “Take a look at some fence lines,” John Eron said. “There are areas where the field starts, and there’s a foot or better drop showing how much soil has been lost.”
Things like that really stood out to him as a kid, he said, so he wanted to think of ways to keep soil in place. As a kid he would make mock areas of the fields on his family’s farm. He added hills and berms to the models, and then used a garden hose to imitate where water would migrate.
Currently John and Melissa Eron farm about 750 acres in Portage and Wood counties of Wisconsin. Conservation has been a priority for the Erons; in 2020 they received the Wisconsin Leopold Conservation Award. Irrigation ponds are an important aspect of Eron land management. They dug strategically placed ponds to gather runoff water on their farm, to create ponds that provide irrigation to crops during the growing season. They were able to do that with help from the Portage County Land and Water Conservation Department, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
John Eron used his experience as an irrigation-company sub-contractor in the early 2000s to place his irrigation pivots.
“Buying a new pivot and adding a well usually runs $1,000 per irrigated acre,” he said. “Doing it myself allowed us to get it done for $400 per irrigated acre.”
They paid for the equipment in one year when the 2012 drought hit.
“We had 300-bushel-per-acre corn in some places on the farm that year,” he said.
The Eron farmland is in the Mill Creek Watershed in central Wisconsin. He’s a council member for the Farmers of Mill Creek Watershed, a group of producers who care about soil and water.
Eron said the group believes strongly in education.
“Many of the farmers are aware that the next generation will have to step it up in terms of conservation,” he said. “There are stressful elements out there that we haven’t seen in the past, including the pandemic. It’s important for the next generation to learn about conservation, beginning at the elementary-school level.”
Tracy Arnold is a conservation technician with Portage County Land and Water Conservation.
“The Mill Creek farmer group really leads the way,” she said “They come up with ideas and we work to help pull them off.”
A recent project was “Prairies and Pollinators.”
“Back when we could – before the pandemic – we’d go into schools and give a presentation about the importance of prairies in Wisconsin,” she said. “We’d bring in soil samples so students could feel the differences between soil types.”
The presentation would include examples of how plants adapt to different conditions on prairies.
“One of our biggest goals was to make sure we had dirty hands at the end of the presentation,” she said.
That included students, teachers, farmers who came along to help and the presenters.
The ongoing program usually includes on-farm events for schools to participate in. She credits the farmer group with doing all the site preparation involved in on-farm demonstrations.
“If we need to smother some weeds or have compost available the farmers take care of it,” Arnold said. “We also get help from a number of folks that provide started plants so each child has the opportunity to plant a prairie plug for a school garden or at home.”
She said most are usually planted at schools, which allows students to see the progress and adaptations plants make.
Initially it was a struggle to have the program in schools – until 2019 when a social-media post from the group was shared by the Center for Environmental Education.
“All of a sudden our numbers went through the roof,” she said. “Then the numbers dropped in 2020 when COVID-19 hit.”
The group already had plants started when school visits were canceled.
“(So) the farmer group stepped up again and lined up places where students could come and plant the prairie plugs, creating pollinator habitat,” Arnold said.
They called the sites “pollinator pledges.” Kids created a pollinator pledge on the Eron farm.
“It was something new and exciting for the kids, who had been isolated because of the restraints of the pandemic,” Melissa Eron said. “It was a neat experience for them.”
The kids learned about the life-cycle aspect of plants and pollinators by being directly involved in establishing the pollinator pledges.
At one point in the summer when John Eron was mowing a stretch of weeds near their wedding-barn venue on the farm, he noticed his son Jack in the distance.
“(He was) waving and flailing his arms,” Eron said. “He looked all sorts of upset.”
He stopped mowing to go ask Jack what was wrong.
“He said, ‘Dad, you’re killing the monarch habitat out there!’ He then went through the whole presentation Tracy taught them,” Eron said. “It’s phenomenal the conservation ethic that can be instilled in kids of this age.”
Melissa and John Eron suggest that groups who want to interact with the community be open-minded. Enthusiasm becomes contagious when everyone works together.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.