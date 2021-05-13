Conservation plan includes farmers

OPINION The Biden administration has released a report providing more details on how it plans to meet its earlier goal to conserve at least 30 percent of the nation’s lands and waters by 2030. Entitled “America the Beautiful,” the 22-page document outlines principles that should guide those efforts, several of which pertain to agriculture. More specifically it indicates that conservation work should recognize and support farmer contributions to environmental stewardship as well as include them in conversations about how best to protect our natural resources.
Because farmers and ranchers steward about 44 percent of the U.S. landmass, the National Farmers Union maintains that it’s absolutely essential that agriculture is incorporated into broader conservation endeavors. I’m pleased that the administration’s report takes the sector’s important role into account. I look forward to working with them to develop the principles into a fully fleshed-out plan.
Farmers Union members care deeply about protecting the natural resources that support their livelihoods. When the administration first announced its plans to conserve 30 percent of the nation’s land, however, we had a lot of questions about what that might mean for agriculture. After sharing those concerns with the administration, we are heartened that our feedback was taken seriously and incorporated into the final principles.
The report understands the valuable work that family farmers are already doing to improve soil, water and air quality. It commits to advancing that work in the future. We’re glad to have clarity on the matter and look forward to continued collaboration with the administration to ensure those principles are followed.
Rob Larew is president of the National Farmers Union, which advocates on behalf of almost 200,000 American farm families and their communities. Visit NFU.org for more information.