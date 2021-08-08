Conservation, production need balance

Editor’s note: This article is part of a series featuring women who are serving as conservation coaches for Wisconsin Women in Conservation.
DELAVAN, Wis. – Janet Gamble has years of experience as an organic grower. She is primarily focused on growing vegetables, but also has experience in growing organic herbs, flower transplants for home gardens and hemp. She formerly was education director at the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute in East Troy, Wisconsin. Gamble owns and operates Turtle Creek Gardens CSA, a 100-acre farm near Delavan, Wisconsin. She is lending her experience and knowledge as a conservation coach to Wisconsin Women in Conservation.
When and why did you begin farming?
Gamble: I’ve had a love for farming since I was a young child.
What do you produce on your farm and why? How do you market your farm’s products?
Gamble: I primarily grow vegetables; I wanted to grow food for people. I have a community-supported-agriculture business, and sell direct to stores and restaurants. I sell at a farmers market and have an online farm store.
Please discuss the role that conservation plays on your farm.
Gamble: The overall goal is to conserve natural resources by retaining water and top soil. I inherited a farm that had degraded soils. I’ve been building organic matter to support soil microbial life and to sequester carbon. I’ve also been building organic matter to provide both short- and long-term gains for growing vegetables and maintaining soil health. We incorporate techniques that provide habitat for pollinators. We cover land that’s allowed to rest, to improve the fertility of those acres.
Why did you agree to be a conservation coach for the Wisconsin Women in Conservation?
Gamble: I’ve always been a mentor in different capacities for people wanting to farm vegetables. I think conservation is often secondary to production; it’s often addressed after farmers begin to discover how continual production can contribute to plant disease and negatively affect fertility. More emphasis on the balance of conservation and production should go hand in hand, and be part of, every farm’s overall annual and long-term goals. I believe women aren’t recognized for the work they do on farms. With the increase of women-owned and -managed farms and ranches, more efforts to provide support and encourage their voices will help provide recognition of their accomplishments.
You’re serving as a mentor now. Who was your mentor when you started farming/conservation work?
Gamble: Much of my support in the arena was through my colleagues at the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute when I was a staff member there, such as Margaret Krome, Walter Goldstein and John Hall.
What were the biggest lessons you learned about conservation?
Gamble: I learned how important conservation is for the overall health of the land and that there isn’t enough support financially for much of what a landowner does to encourage long-term conservation.
Did you make any mistakes? If so, could you please share an example and how you managed through the mistake?
Gamble: These aren’t mistakes but rather observations and adaptations – allowing cover crops to mature so they can build carbon for longer-term benefits. We previously tilled under cover crops and used the green-manure advantage. But that’s short-term; we weren’t seeing organic matter build in our soils. So we reduced production to allow the crops to fully mature. Strategies such as those also can regenerate the seeding without the additional cost of seed.
What are a couple of the key messages you want to share with new “mentees?”
Gamble: Establish goals, observe and ask questions, seek resources, monitor and adapt.
What would you like readers to know about Wisconsin Women in Conservation? about women farmers and/or landowners?
Gamble: There are many women who are farming in different capacities. The kinship is out there so groups like these are great networks and resources for support.
The Wisconsin Women in Conservation is a statewide collaborative effort led by the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute in partnership with the Wisconsin Farmers Union, Renewing the Countryside, and the Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service – with support from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. Wisconsin Women in Conservation brings together women landowners to connect and learn about conservation practices, resources and funding opportunities. Visit wiwic.org for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.