Conservation programs help ranchers

OPINION I recently finished doing paperwork for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Conservation Stewardship Program. The program has some of the typical USDA projects that I would expect – fencing that’s wildlife-friendly, water-pipeline and water-tank installation to entice cows out of the bottom of the creek, and rotational grazing. We applied for and received a USDA Environmental Quality Incentives Program cost-share about 15 years ago; that was for fencing and water-pipeline projects.
But the Conservation Stewardship Program has some interesting projects that I haven’t seen in other programs. We’ll be planting multiple types of plants that are good for pollinators. The goal is to have plants flowering during spring through fall. During the past few years I’ve read stories concerning issues with bees and colony-collapse disorder. My wife and I believe that adding more plant species to our property to promote bees and other pollinators is a good idea. One thing I do know is that without pollinators, growing crops to feed both people and animals would be impossible.
We’ll also plan to include different tree species for wildlife on the edge of one of our hayfields. That will hopefully create better habitat for wildlife, especially upland game birds. It will include about 3 acres of various tree and shrub species. We’ll also fence off a small section of a creek and plant other shrubs to enhance the creek bed while shading it during summer. Once the shrub species have established themselves we’ll remove the electric fence and let the cows utilize the shade.
We’ll also cut a small hayfield differently, leaving about one-third of the field standing for birds. That may sound counterproductive but I think it will benefit us in the long run. This past year we had a bad drought and only got a third of a hay crop from our fields. This year seemed worse because we only got about a quarter of a crop. What we did notice is that part of some fields we left standing in 2021 had a better stand this year – not great, but better than most of the rest of our fields. I think it was due to the residual stand catching more snow than the cut areas. We’ll be excited to see if the practice will help our crops as well as the bird population.
I know not every USDA program is a fit for everybody. If my wife didn’t push the Conservation Stewardship Program, I probably wouldn’t have applied for it on my own. We’re dealing with a second bad year of drought and we worry about our pasture conditions, which is why we reduced our herd by a third. This will be our second year of not keeping heifers. Our feeling is that when nature pushes the farm hard, we need to make some changes to keep our land productive. Maybe we’ll learn that only cutting two-thirds of our hayfield nets us more hay through time due to more snow capture. We’ll find out.
I’m glad the USDA is thinking a little differently, and doing some testing with farmers and ranchers through programs like the Conservation Stewardship Program. It’s nice to know we’re trying to change as nature changes.
Visit www.nrcs.usda.gov and click on “programs” for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Bruce and Wendy Shultz operate a cow-calf ranch near Raynesford, Montana; they’ve been running the ranch full-time since 2000, and are the fourth generation on the ranch. Bruce Shultz was in 2020 elected National Farmers Organization vice-president, having served as national director for Montana for the three previous years.