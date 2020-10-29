The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Conservation Reserve Program is one of the largest federally administered private-land-retirement programs. In exchange for annual rental payments ranging from $10 per acre to almost $300 per acre, farmers and landowners voluntarily remove environmentally sensitive land from agricultural production to conserve soil, water and wildlife resources. Annual outlays under the program are almost $2 billion per year. The 2018 farm bill made several changes to the program, including expanding the acreage cap to 27 million acres by 2023. It allows for emergency haying and grazing on Conservation Reserve Program land and a reduction in program rental rates.
Recently released data from USDA’s Farm Service Agency indicates that 21.9 million acres were enrolled in the program as of September 2020, with annual rental payments totaling $1.795 billion. Compared to September 2019 there were 400,000 fewer acres were enrolled in the program; total rental payments declined by $20 million. Despite fewer acres being enrolled in the program and reduced total rental payments, the average rental rate per acre this year increased marginally to $82 per acre.
Conservation Reserve Program enrollment was the most in the Texas Panhandle, portions of western Kansas, eastern Colorado, Iowa, North and South Dakota, and into Washington. Across those seven states almost 12 million acres were enrolled in the program. The 10 states with the most acres included Nebraska, Montana and Minnesota; the states represented almost 70 percent of all program acreage. Across the United States a total of 21.9 million acres were enrolled in Conservation Reserve Program. Figure 1 identifies county-level enrolled acres.
Conservation Reserve Program enrollment was the most in Texas, Kansas, Colorado and Iowa. But annual rental payments were the most across the Corn Belt and in northwest Washington. Rental rates in portions of Illinois approached $300 per acre. Meanwhile across much of the Southwest and West, Conservation Reserve Program rental rates were less than $50 per acre, and were less than $20 per acre in portions of Texas, Arizona and New Mexico. The national average Conservation Reserve Program rental rate was $82 per acre. Figure 2 identifies county-average rental rates.
Combining the Conservation Reserve Program acreage and average rental rates, total rental payments approached $1.8 billion. Total rental payments are almost $400 million in Iowa, followed by about $170 million in Illinois. Total rental payments in Minnesota are estimated at almost $140 million, while rental payments across South Dakota are estimated at more than $100 million. At the county level Whitman and Douglas counties in Washington are each estimated to receive more than $10 million in Conservation Reserve Program rental payments. Expanding into Texas and Colorado, almost 300 counties are estimated to receive more than $2 million in rental payments. Figure 3 identifies estimated Conservation Reserve Program rental payments by county.
Summary
Recently released data indicates that almost 22 million acres are enrolled in USDA’s Conservation Reserve Program program. Enrollment is the most in Texas, Colorado, Kansas and Iowa. Total rental payments are $1.8 billion; the average rental rate increased this year to $82 per acre. Across the United States average county-level rental rates range from $10 per acre in the Southwest to almost $300 per acre in the Corn Belt.
In the coming three years more than 12 million acres of current Conservation Reserve Program contracts are expected to expire, providing farmers and landowners the opportunity to re-enroll environmentally sensitive cropland, enroll land designed to preserve or enhance wildlife habitat, or potentially bring that land back into production agriculture.
Farm Bureau policy supports land in site-specific locations in critical need of conservation measures, such as extremely erodible land, being enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program. In regions where working-land conservation programs are better for the rural economy, general whole-farm enrollments should be eliminated unless all acres on the farm meet the local criteria for conservation measures. Farm Bureau supports conservation programs and working-lands programs that provide enhanced environmental protection, conservation and renewed economic opportunities for farmers and ranchers.