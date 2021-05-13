Conservation Reserve Program updated

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will open enrollment in an updated and expanded Conservation Reserve Program. It will feature greater payment rates, new incentives and more focus on the program’s role in climate-change mitigation.
Acres currently enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program mitigate more than 12 million metric tons of carbon-dioxide equivalent. An additional 4 million acres would mitigate 3 million more metric tons of carbon-dioxide equivalent and prevent 90 million pounds of nitrogen and 33 million tons of sediment from running into waterways each year, according to the USDA.
USDA’s Farm Service Agency offers a general signup and continuous signup, both open now. The agency also offers the Conservation Reserve Program Grasslands and pilot programs focused on soil health and clean water.
The Conservation Reserve Program in 2021 is capped at 25 million acres. There are currently 20.8 million acres enrolled in the program. The cap will gradually increase to 27 million acres by 2023. To help increase producer interest and enrollment, the Farm Service Agency is offering updates.
- Adjustment of soil rental rates, which enables more flexibility for rate adjustments, including a possible increase in rates where appropriate.
- Increased payments from 20 percent to 50 percent for practice incentives. The incentive for continuous Conservation Reserve Program practices is based on the cost of establishment and is in addition to cost-share payments.
- Increased payments for water-quality practices. Rates are increasing from 10 percent to 20 percent for certain water-quality-benefiting practices available through continuous signup – such as grassed waterways, riparian buffers and filter strips.
- Establishment of a Conservation Reserve Program Grassland minimum rental rate. It will benefit more than 1,300 counties with rates currently less than the minimum.
To boost impacts for natural resources, the Farm Service Agency also is providing updates.
- State acres for wildlife-enhancement practices to the Conservation Reserve Program continuous signup. Unlike the general signup, producers may enroll year-round for the continuous signup and be eligible for additional incentives.
- Establishment of national grassland priority zones to increase enrollment of grasslands in migratory corridors and environmentally sensitive areas.
- Highly Erodible Land Initiative practices will be available in both the general and continuous signups.
Pilot programs offered
There are two pilot programs in the Conservation Reserve Program – the Soil Health and Income Protection Program and the Clean Lakes, Estuaries and Rivers Program.
- The Soil Health and Income Protection Program features three-, four- or five-year contracts for farmers to plant cover on less productive agricultural lands. The Farm Service Agency will hold a 2021 signup in Prairie Pothole states.
- The Clean Lakes, Estuaries and Rivers Program features 30-year contracts, which will be expanded from the Great Lakes and Chesapeake Bay pilot regions to nationwide.
Technical-assistance capacity increased
Technical assistance through the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service is critical to enable producers to plan and implement conservation practices appropriate for their needs. The USDA is increasing by $140 million technical assistance capacity for the Conservation Reserve Program.
The USDA also is investing $10 million in the Conservation Reserve Program Monitoring, Assessment and Evaluation program to measure and monitor the soil-carbon and climate-resilience impacts of conservation practices through the life of new contracts. That is expected to enable the agency to refine the program and practices. Visit fsa.usda.gov and search for "Conservation Reserve Program" for more information.