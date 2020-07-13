MADISON, Wis. – “I love the impact we can have on the land and natural resources,” says Angela Biggs of working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. Having worked for the agency for about 20 years she has worked with farmers to help ensure that natural resources are available for future generations.
“One of my favorite quotes is, ‘We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors; we borrow it from our children,’” she said.
Biggs is the state conservationist for the Natural Resources Conservation Service in Wisconsin. She oversees 55 service centers and more than 200 employees in the state.
Prior to being named to the post in 2017 she served as the assistant state conservationist in Illinois – the first female to hold that position in the state. She was responsible for supervising conservationists in a 23-county area.
She began working in 2002 for the Natural Resources Conservation Service. She began her career in Indianola, Iowa, surveying and designing conservation practices for working lands.
“(The Environmental Quality Incentives Program) was growing across the country because it was part of the 2002 farm bill,” she said.
That farm bill had reauthorized an existing set of conservation programs, which included the Environmental Quality Incentives Program. It also authorized an increase in funding to $1.3 billion annually.
Biggs then worked for about a year as a soil conservationist in Independence, Iowa, before becoming a district conservationist in Harlan, Iowa. Then she took a position as a district conservationist in St. Albans, Vermont.
Her career with the Natural Resource Conservation Service was originally sparked by her experience as a water-quality project coordinator for the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s soil-conservation division.
“That exposed me to (the Natural Resources Conservation Service),” she said. “I learned about soil and water conservation as well as the relationships between federal, state and local conservation agencies. I enjoyed it and found I could use my skills working with farmers on conservation practices.”
In addition to helping conserve natural resources for future generations, she said the best part of her job is interacting with people.
“I enjoy it when we can share commonalities,” she said. “The work is rewarding and fun.”
The Natural Resources Conservation Services also provides professional-development opportunities for its employees. Between that and various organizations in which she has participated she has had several mentors in her life.
“I have watched others doing their jobs and learn from their examples,” she said. “I see people become leaders in organizations and ‘stretch’ themselves. I’ve seen people in organizations be there because they want to be.”
Since she started her career she has met and interacted with every chief of the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
“That has helped me see the big picture,” she said.
One of her biggest challenges, she said, is balancing a personal and professional life. She has moved several times during her career.
“One needs to consider how moving affects one’s personal life as well as career,” she said.
But there are many opportunities as well as aspects of a career in conservation. Her advice to young women thinking about a career in the field?
“Go for it if it’s what you’re passionate about,” she said. “I've had a fabulous career.”