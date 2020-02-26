It’s common to hear questions at beef-cattle workshops regarding the use of implants for feeding out and finishing cattle for meat production. There are several items to consider for determining an implant program for use in a cattle feeding operation.
Implants are one of the most studied technologies in beef production. A well-managed strategy can improve daily gains by as much as 20 percent and improve feed efficiency by as much as 15 percent. But improper implant use and lack of management adjustments may reduce quality grade. It could result in undesirable effects such as stagy-looking animals or an increase in riding activity.
There are many different implants on the market that are available in different strengths of ingredients, and different combinations or single ingredients. There are also differences in the duration the implants last. It’s important to read the labels of different products to determine the appropriate use. Some implants are intended for different phases of production and different sexes of cattle.
When developing an implant strategy it’s important to work backward from the anticipated sale or harvest date of the animals. A producer may experience the greatest return on investment by having a functioning – not expired – implant in the animal’s ear its last 80 to 100 days on feed. That’s the time when animals are the least feed-efficient and when the greatest improvements in animal performance can be obtained. That type of implant is referred to as a terminal implant; a combination implant is most commonly used at that time. Combination implants contain two active ingredients – an estrogen or estrogen-like compound, and an androgen compound.
When determining the strength of the terminal implant used, it’s important to keep in mind market demands. If cattle are marketed on a grid and quality grade is an important factor to the pricing, then it may be better to use a moderate implant for less risk of cattle not grading. It’s also important to note animals will likely need to be finished at a heavier weight by 50 to 150 pounds, depending on the potency and duration of the implant strategy, in order to grade the same as if no implant is used.
Depending on the length the cattle will be on feed, it may be possible to use an extended-duration implant or a multiple-implant strategy. Some of the newer implants use technology that allows the active ingredient to be released in stages. The first stage is lesser potency followed by the release of an inflated-potency ingredient, with the total duration lasting as long as 200 days. Those products may be of interest to reduce the number of times the animals need to be implanted if they fit well with a cattle feeder’s management program.
Other options would be to use a multiple-implant program backing from the time of the terminal implant, or to use lesser-potency implants than the terminal implant earlier during the feeding period.
Different kinds of cattle may be best served with different implant strategies. For example if a feeder has a pen of large-framed cattle and doesn’t want to them to grow too large due to contract specifications, the feeder may choose to use a moderate implant for only the last 100 days on feed.
It’s also important to ensure animals are fed sufficient energy and balanced rations in order for the implant to optimize growth. Implants will not replace nutrition. An animal’s nutritional needs must be met in order for its performance to be optimized. Additional supplementation may be needed for nutritional needs to be met.
Visit fyi.extension.wisc.edu – search for “growth implants” – and bitly/growth-implants and www.depts.ttu.edu/afs/implantdb for more information.