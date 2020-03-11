During the past several months the value of milk protein has more than doubled while the value of milk fat decreased 10 percent. For a few years, until August 2019, milk fat was more valuable per pound than milk protein. But since September milk protein has become substantially more valuable than milk fat. Milk protein in November 2019 was worth $3.91 per pound compared to milk fat at $2.32 per pound. The best value for milk protein occurred in June 2008 when it was $4.72 per pound.
Because of the change in milk-component prices, diets may need to be changed to take advantage of the price of milk protein. Increasing dietary starch at the expense of fiber usually increases milk-protein yield but unfortunately reduces fat yield. Because of the increased price of milk protein, consider increasing starch concentration of the diet – but not so much that it causes health issues. Assume the diet has adequate forage and fiber – i.e. it does not cause ruminal acidosis. On average, increasing starch concentration about 5 percentage units and reducing neutral detergent fiber by the same amount is expected to increase the daily yield of milk protein of an average Holstein cow by about 0.075 pound – and will reduce milk fat by 0.06 pound. If the starch is replacing byproduct neutral detergent fiber such as that from soy hulls, we don’t expect dry-matter intake to change. The cost of the diet per pound of dry matter likely would not change greatly, but it would depend on what ingredients are being used. Using the average of the October and November component prices, a 5-percentage-unit increase in starch could increase daily milk income by about 15 cents per cow with little effect on feed costs.
Feeding a proven source of rumen-protected methionine usually increases milk-protein yield. The response varies depending on diet. But on average feeding 20 grams per day of methionine from rumen-protected methionine is expected to increase milk-protein yield by about 0.06 pound per day, which is worth about 19 cents per cow. The cost of the rumen-protected-methionine product needs to be deducted from that return to determine whether it’s a profitable decision. Feed intake is not expected to change so only the cost of the product needs to be considered.
Because of the increased value of milk protein, increased emphasis should be placed on ensuring adequate intake of metabolizable protein and on the amino acid balance of the diet. Easily digestible protein supplements with the proper balance of amino acids are not cheap. But with milk protein worth in excess of $3 per pound, feeding inadequate metabolizable protein or a diet with an improper amino acid profile will likely be more costly.
Several different sources of supplemental fat are available; they can affect milk-component yields differently. But in general supplemental fat decreases milk-protein percentage but usually has no effect on milk-protein yield. Some supplements such as saturated fatty acids may increase milk-protein yield by as much as 0.05 to 0.1 pound per day. Supplemental fat usually increases milk-fat yield by 0.1 to 0.2 pound per day. Because of the generally consistent response in milk-fat yield to supplemental fat, with the increased price of milk fat observed earlier in the year feeding some supplemental fat was usually profitable. But with the reduced price for milk fat, the effect a fat supplement has on milk-protein yield has a major impact on the economic return from supplemental fat. Fat supplementation, specifically the type of fat, should be reevaluated based on current milk-component prices and expected change in component yield.