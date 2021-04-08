Consider innovative pasture systems

“We have the best success with frost seedings and inter-seedings when we incorporate them into a grazing system as a routine part of our pasture-improvement rotation,” says dairy farmer Dan Olson of Lena, Wisconsin.
He no-tills seed into a third to one-half his perennial pastures every year.
“Generally we’re using Festulolium along with red clover,” he said. “We do frost-seed to a limited extent, although it’s less successful.”
Olson has found his frost seedings have a greater degree of success when he rolls the field afterward. Another strategy is to run cattle through a recently frost-seeded pasture to enhance seed-to-soil contact through hoof action, he said. Legumes are easier to establish through frost-seeding versus grass seed, which tends to be light and fluffy thus inhibiting good soil-to-seed contact.
“The biggest thing to consider when you’re attempting to establish pasture from bare ground is the nurse crop,” he said.
He recommends using a reduced seeding rate of 20 to 40 pounds per acre if small grains are used as a nurse crop, to avoid excess competition that can make the grasses struggle to establish.
“If you’re using Italian ryegrass or Festulolium they actually work as a nurse crop,” Olson said.
He uses a seed mix with 25 percent Festulolium without a nurse crop on his farm. The mix is planted in rows with a no-till drill.
Grass needs nitrogen.
“If you’re going to harvest 3 to 4 tons of dry matter you’ll need 100 units of nitrogen,” he said. “It’s critical for establishment of grasses also.”
When planting a grass-legume mix the nitrogen credits from the legume don’t take effect until the second year of establishment.
The benefits of diversity in pastures are well-understood. When a farm has variability in soil types and drainage capabilities yields are better with diverse plant mixes.
“There’s soil-health benefits through different root exudates and the feeding of different soil-microbe populations,” Olson said. “Diverse pastures are more resilient in different weather conditions.”
Diversity takes on numerous forms. He said species diversity can be created by having rye grass and meadow fescue along with Festulolium and orchard grass in a pasture.
“You can have class diversity also,” he said, “such as having broad leaves and grasses and forbs with legumes in a pasture.”
Olson’s interested in varietal diversity within pasture mixes. He described it as gaining diversity within the same species by planting different varieties. He cited using a tetraploid and diploid ryegrass planted together, or a branch-root alfalfa along with a tap-root alfalfa.
Careful analysis is needed of pasture mixes sold by seed companies. Consider how many seeds of various grasses and clovers are present in a pound of mix. White-clover seed is tiny, he said. A mix with 15 percent white clover by weight can actually comprise a third of the total seed in that mix.
That can be a problem. One marketed pasture mix had 60 percent timothy seed along with 20 percent ryegrass and 20 percent red clover, he said. Because timothy has a million seeds per pound it dominated the mix; it could potentially comprise 80 percent of the pasture after planting.
“Understand the palatability factor also,” Olson said.
He devised 10 years ago a palatability index based on observations on his own farm. He flagged the different grass species and measured their height in the spring before the first grazing. After allowing cows to graze the area he measured how much of each specie was eaten. He figured 2 inches of residual translated to 100 percent utilization. Perennial ryegrass and Festulolium were 90 percent utilized. Orchardgrass was at 70 percent utilization and tall fescue was at 60 percent. That translates into a tall fescue plant starting at 12 inches and ending at more than 6 inches tall. He noticed a greater disparity between the Festulolium and ryegrass utilization versus tall fescue and orchardgrass height after the second grazing event.
Those under-grazed plants can eventually dominate a pasture during the course of a few years.
“This makes residual management challenging,” Olson said. “You can mob your herd really tight or resort to regular clipping to reset pastures back to the same level.”
The easiest way is to remedy the problem is by not mixing unpalatable species with palatable ones in the seed mix.
“If the whole paddock was tall fescue we could manage it that way and it wouldn’t be a problem” he said. “It’s challenging when diverse palatabilities exist in the same pasture.”
But pasture residue management can be beneficial. He said if a producer wants more legumes he or she can graze harder leaving less residual. That benefits legumes that don’t need that residual for regrowth and that through time will become more dominant in heavily grazed paddocks.
Increased potassium fertilization is another way to promote legume growth in pastures, whereas nitrogen promotes more grass and less legumes.
“You might have an idea in your head what you want your perfect pasture to look like,” Olson said. “By manipulating your management strategies you can change the makeup of a paddock even without reseeding. Some farmers are using certain herbicides and growth inhibitors to influence pasture content. Although I shy away from it as an organic producer it’s one of the tools in the box if needed.”
Dan Olson’s presentation was one of the monthly Dairy Grazing Apprenticeship roundtable discussions. He’s a seventh-generation dairy farmer, and owns Forage Innovations – a forage-consulting business that works with more than 700,000 cows in 20 states. Visit www.dga-national.org and forageinnovations.guru and www.facebook.com/ForageInnovations for more information.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.