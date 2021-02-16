Consider mental health of all producers

OPINION I wanted to write in to express something I have been thinking about for a while. The last semi-load of steers we shipped out cemented my decision to go ahead and do it.
Even before the pandemic our farm has been trying to sell more of the things we produce to the end user, to increase our share of the consumer dollar. The pandemic has increased the demand for these local products.
When we ship out fat cattle or grain, or grow vegetables under contract with the major canneries, every one of those checks is accompanied by “what we did wrong.” The cattle were too fat, too light, more than 30 months old – which they never are, light test weight, wet grain, tenderometer is high – peas got old before the cannery could harvest them – and on and on. Rarely if ever did we hear a compliment. Then accompanied with that list of what we’re being held accountable for, even if it wasn’t anything we had to do with, the outcome is a check that hopefully will cover costs.
When we sell our fresh-grown sweet corn by the road, or our cover-crop seed, or our hay to a livestock owner or our beef to a family, all we usually hear are compliments. We don’t do anything different than the stuff that’s sold into the industrial food chain. The selection of what steer goes to the local butcher shop vs going on the semi to a large packing house is usually whoever will get on the trailer that day first. That’s accompanied by payments that not only cover cost of production but also give us something to live on as well.
See the difference in those two scenarios? Not that long ago large dairy processors were being sent suicide-awareness pamphlets with milk checks that didn’t cover costs. What would the state of mind be of those producers be if the end user told them they had great products and were being paid a price that they could support their family on for what they produced?
The current agricultural model has removed the human connection to what everyone eats, and that’s bad on several levels. But the mental-health impacts are never thought of or talked about.
Matt Hintz
Amherst, Wisconsin