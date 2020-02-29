The recent bankruptcies of dairy processors Dean Foods and Borden Dairy highlighted challenges within the dairy industry. Reduction in consumption of dairy, mainly milk, was frequently cited as a significant factor. In light of all that, this week’s post is a look at U.S. dairy-consumption trends.
Butter, cheese consumption increases
Figure 1 shows the U.S. annual per capita consumption of butter. After more than three decades at between 4 and 5 pounds, consumption exceeded 5 pounds in 2011. In 2018 the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported consumption at 5.8 pounds per person. Compared to 2001, when butter consumption was at 4.3 pounds per person, per capita consumption in 2018 was 33 percent more, increasing at an average annual rate of 1.6 percent
Another bright spot for dairy has been cheese consumption. Since 1975 annual consumption has increased from 20 pounds per person to 40 pounds in 2018. The doubling in almost 45 years is equal to a 1.7 percent average annual rate of increase.
Cheese is admittedly a broad category. Figure 3 details 2018 U.S. cheese consumption. There are two major categories of cheese reported by the USDA – American cheese and Italian cheese. Those two categories each accounted for 41 percent of the cheese consumed. Within the broad categories, Mozzarella at 32 percent was the most popular, edging out Cheddar cheese at 30 percent.
Figure 4 shows the Cheddar versus Mozzarella battle since 1995. Before 2000 Cheddar cheese was the most popular. But since 2010 Mozzarella has maintained a lead.
Fluid milk, yogurt, ice cream consumption decreases
Perhaps the most cited U.S. consumer-trend chart is the per capita consumption of fluid milk. It’s dramatic. Since 1975 Americans have reduced consumption by more than 40 percent – 247 pounds in 1975 to 146 pounds in 2018. The decline is equal to a 1.2 percent average annual rate of decline. While that rate is not necessarily large, the persistence of the decline during almost five decades is most significant.
Adding another layer to shifting consumer preferences, Figure 6 shows annual fluid-milk sales of the four largest categories. Before 2009 the trend had been less whole milk, more 2 percent especially before the 1990s, more 1 percent and more skim milk – especially during the 1990s. But during the past decade those trends have flipped. Whole-milk sales have increased for the first time in decades. Furthermore sales of 2 percent, 1 percent and skim milk have all contracted.
Figure 7 captures the decline in per capita ice cream consumption. The change has been mostly limited to “regular” ice cream, declining from 18 pounds annually to less than 12 pounds. Reduced-fat ice cream, with steady consumption through time, has been mostly immune to declines.
Another dramatic observation in dairy consumption has been the recent about-face in yogurt. After decades of steadily increasing per-capita consumption – at an average rate of 5.2 percent from 1975 to 2014 – yogurt consumption has contracted in the past five years. Specifically annual per capita consumption decreased from 14.9 pounds per person in 2014 to 13.5 pounds per 2018.
Big picture detailed
While consumption trends have varied across specific dairy products, it’s worth considering overall total dairy consumption. In Figure 9 the total per capita dairy consumption of dairy is shown, on a milk-fat milk-equivalent basis. Those data account for the milk-fat content of each dairy product and provide a measure of how many total pounds of milk based on milk-fat are consumed. In other words that measure is a way of aggregating dairy consumption across all products.
Total per capita dairy consumption in the United States can vary from year to year, but since the mid-1990s the trend has been to more consumption. Although consumption has plateaued in recent years, consumption in 2018, the most recent data point, is the greatest since 1975.
Wrapping it Up
Trends come in all shapes and forms. In some cases trends can be easily overlooked because they are slow rates of change that play out through decades. On the other hand consumption trends can also abruptly change. Yogurt is an example of both; decades of momentum suddenly are contracting.
Overall the dairy industry is primarily driven by slow rates of changes unfolding during several decades. During almost 40 years, per capita consumption has increased for butter and cheeses. At the same time consumption of fluid milk and ice cream has decreased. But overall the consumption of all dairy products has increased. As consumer trends continue to unfold, expect even more changes in the supply chain – grocery-store displays, processing and eventually at the farm level.
