Consider sunflowers for adding revenue stream

SOLDIERS GROVE, Wis. – “Sunflowers look stable when you buy them in a bag at the hardware store,” Josh Engel says. “When they come off the field they aren’t always as dry and often need attention.”
He grows a diverse mix of organic fresh-market vegetables along with specialty grains and edible beans on 300 acres at his Driftless Organics farm near Soldiers Grove. After attending college in early 2000 he worked on several farms before returning to his home farm in 2005. There he began full-time vegetable-market farming on the former dairy operation. Sunflowers have been part of the mix since 2007.
“It’s become kind of a side gig to our main vegetable crops,” he said.
He grows high-oleic black-oil varieties because of their reported health attributes, with Daytona the main variety being grown.
Sunflowers require a long rotation of four to five years, he said. His home farm as hilly; it includes strip crops of hay, peas and oats, wheat, rye and oats along with the sunflowers, all grown in rotation. He warns producers to be wary of following sunflowers with corn because germinating sunflower seeds can become a weed issue in corn. He prefers rye after sunflowers for its ability to smother sunflower seedlings.
Engel’s farm is in zone 4B on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Plant Hardiness Zone Map. He said it’s ideal to plant sunflowers about the third week of May. But because vegetables take priority at Driftless Organics it’s often early June when he plants sunflowers.
“They don’t take a frost at all,” he said. “It takes around 60 days for them to bloom. The sooner you get them in the earlier they’re ready for harvest while birds and deer are preoccupied on other goodies.”
He likes to use a seeding rate of 18,000 plants per acre in 36-inch rows. He said too thick of a plant population makes sunflowers prone to lodging. He finds denser seedings mean smaller stalks and smaller seed heads. He shoots for bigger and shorter stalks with larger heads that tip straight down when ripe – so that birds have a harder time accessing them.
Sunflowers are a scavenger plant with a long taproot; he said he hasn’t seen any need to push fertilizers extensively. He’s relying mainly on compost along with feather meal for its nitrogen benefit.
“Once sunflowers get to the 5- to 6-inch-height level they really grow fast, so if side-dressing is your goal you need to be timely,” he said.
As far as cultivation his main implement is an old drag with which he knocks back weeds a few days after planting and just before emergence.
“It also helps level the field so further cultivation in the row is easier without the ridge created by the planter and tractor tracks left in the field,” Engel said. “It’s best to get the weeds early when they’re threads in the soil prior to leaf development.”
One of the benefits of growing sunflowers is the opportunity for a value-added source of income through charging people for photograph opportunities.
“I think there’s an opportunity there especially if you’re close to a town,” he said.
He receives requests every year, including for senior photos. Engle said one southern-Wisconsin grower told him that he put up a temporary fence with signs, along with a donation box, next to a sunflower field adjacent to an elementary-school parking lot. He received more than $5,000 that was then donated to the school.
In terms of harvesting sunflowers, Engel shoots for a moisture level of less than 20 percent. If it’s any more than that, good air circulation will be needed for drying. Adding heat to the drying process is not an option. He said if a producer isn’t ready for Midwest weather post-harvest he or she might do a whole year’s work for nothing. It’s essential to dry the seed quickly to avoid heating. He said he feels comfortable when the moisture is then 12 percent or less. When needed he uses a screw in aerators in the storage bins.
He uses a combine for harvest.
“They don’t take much to shell out,” he said. “It’s more of an issue to get them into the combine’s feeder house before they do shell out.”
He said a regular bean or small grain platform works but will result in some shattering of the seeds.
Sunflower yields on Engel’s farm are in the range of 800 to 1,200 pounds per acre.
“The conventional guys in the Dakotas are pushing 2,000 to 3,000 pounds per acre,” he said. “Sunflowers love an arid climate because of that scavenging taproot.”
Driftless Organics doesn’t have its own press for making sunflower oil. Engel occasionally borrows the Organic Valley Farms mobile press when making oil for a non-food-grade customer. Otherwise he uses a service for crushing and bottling. The sunflower oil is unrefined and lightly filtered to preserve the full profile of the product.
Visit driftlessorganics.com for more information.
Josh Engel gave a presentation called “Growing Organic Sunflowers” as part of the Organic Grain Resources and Information Network’s Virtual Friday workshops. Visit ograin.cals.wisc.edu for more information.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.