Consider sweat equity with cash

Editor’s note: This is part two; part 1 was published in the Nov. 4 issue of Agri-View.
Kevin Bernhardt says financing a beginning farmer boils down to two choices – use his or her own money, or someone else’s such as debt financing through a bank or other organization.
“A combination of the two is a likely scenario,” he said.
If using money or equity to finance a farm, personal savings might be an asset. Gifts and inheritance are another possibility, said Bernhardt, a farm-management specialist with the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension.
A partnership model is another way to pair with one or more people to find the necessary equity base. Pooling of equity opens doors to a lot of possibilities. Often it’s a familial relationship that leads to the partnership.
“(But) you’re partnering with someone who has money,” he said. “It isn’t necessarily limited to family members.”
A new farmer provides the brawn in the relationship; sweat equity is another name for it. The transition to ownership is often accomplished during a long period.
It’s important to have arrangements in writing.
“I’ve seen some negative things,” said Gary Sipiorski, an independent business and financial consultant. “Someone’s worked on a farm and was promised things that weren’t in writing, and a few years down the road it falls apart.”
He suggests working with an agricultural attorney and financial consultant.
“Put your ideas and thoughts on paper as a starting place prior to an initial meeting,” he said. “Take notes throughout the consultation process.”
A typical arrangement that works well for a transition plan involves cattle being purchased. Often a portion of the land accompanies the cattle purchase.
“Perhaps 10 acres that include the farm buildings where the cattle are housed and milked,” he said. “Some of the machinery critical to the farm can also be transferred.”
The final transfer that might include land is often 10 to 15 years out.
“Land is important but it’s a very poor investment for a young producer,” Sipiorski said. “There isn’t much return, whereas the dairy herd gives you the best return.”
Bernhardt said, “A good place for beginning farmers to seek loan help in tandem with their own bank is the (U.S. Department of Agriculture) Farm Service Agency. They have a lot of direct and guaranteed-type loans that can provide financing for younger people entering farming.”
Many of those programs are directly focused on young people or those who have farmed for less than 10 years. Interest rates are reduced through the young-farmer FSA loan programs. Sipiorski said the agency can provide as much as $400,000 in operating loans and $600,000 in farm-ownership money for buildings and real estate, to qualified candidates.
“I know I’ve said it before but I can’t say it enough,” he said. “The best place to put your money is the milk cows.”
Rent buildings and land, and look into custom work to minimize the need for machinery ownership.
Bernhardt said young people aspiring to farm need to understand the importance of credit-building. Credit defines a person’s capacity to borrow.
“What is your capacity to borrow money to buy cows?” he said. “It could be your own cash to show that you have some skin in the game as well as a potential lender.”
Credit checks will be done to see how potential borrowers have handled other debt such as car loans. Lenders also want to see insurance to cover major assets. Those are factors that affect a person’s ability to build credit.
Lenders also want to see savings and checking accounts, and if there have been overdrafts.
“You won’t get a credit score unless you’ve borrowed some money, either with a credit card or car loan,” Sipiorski said. “Regardless of how much money you have a lender wants to know how well you’ve handled it.”
Private financing from family members is becoming popular in some areas.
“With the interest rates on (certificates of deposit) they’re more than happy to help someone get started farming provided they’re willing to take on the risk,” he said. “With the current administration in Washington, D.C., there seems to be an emphasis on beginning farmers – which could open opportunities. But you still have to dig and find what those opportunities are.”
There are alternative ways to acquire and have control of resources. Bernhardt said it’s important to realize in order to be involved in a farming operation one doesn’t need to buy everything. Often cows are purchased but other assets are handled differently.
“Land, buildings and machinery can be leased,” he said. “This allows control of those assets without the debt service.”
Land can be cash-rented. It can be done on a variable basis where the payment is based on yield and crop prices. Sharing arrangements are another possibility involving crops and-or housing.
“Don’t forget swapping labor for capital,” he said.
To determine if an arrangement is feasible and equitable, Bernhardt said there’s nothing better than putting pencil to paper.
“’Does it cash-flow?’ is a great question to start with,” he said. “It can be difficult to make a land purchase cash-flow.”
He suggested doing an analysis using different crop yields and prices to see the effect on cash flow.
Sipiorski and Bernhardt presented “Thoughts for a Young Dairy Farmer” as part of the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin’s “The Dairy Signal” program, an online resource providing dairy farmers insights for informed decisions. Visit pdpw.org for more information.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.