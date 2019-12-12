Dairy producers in the past 25 years have grown accustomed to big swings in milk prices. During times of depressed prices producers will generally shave operating expenses or postpone equipment purchases. Producers might do some custom work or seek off-farm employment. They may sell extra feed, breeding stock or machinery to generate cash flow. Some choose to exit dairy production altogether.
Milk prices have improved significantly in the second half of 2019. But the downturn experienced in the past few years felt different; it lasted longer than other depressed cycles. Adding stress is the potential for a producer to have no market for his or her milk if a current buyer would cancel a contract. Difficult growing conditions the past two seasons present an ongoing challenge. And a greater percentage of producers than in past depressed markets have chosen to exit the dairy industry.
A producer can do much to persevere in the long run.
It’s essential to keep one’s balance sheet current. It’s important to track on a monthly basis the farm’s working capital, which is calculated as current assets minus current liabilities equals working capital. If working capital declines to a negative number act quickly to re-establish it to the positive. Consider temporarily rolling operating-loan balances or credit-card debt into longer-term debt. Farmers choosing that strategy should plan to pay that portion of longer-term debt as soon as cash flow allows.
It’s important to project cash flow on a month-by-month basis for at least the coming year. One should also track actual cash flow on a monthly basis. By projecting a year in advance one can anticipate when cash flow will be tight and develop a plan to sustain the farm during those months.
Closely examine the farm’s largest monthly expenses such as feed and labor. Consider how to reduce costs without impacting milk production. Focus on small changes to the biggest expense categories. They’ll send more cash to the bottom line than big cuts to minor-expense items. And there are creative ways of generating extra income without assuming more expenses or debt.
- Ensure all tax parcels are assessed correctly. If a parcel in pasture is taxed as productive cropland, a farmer could be paying triple the amount of real-estate tax he or she should be paying.
- Consider leasing land for hunting. There’s tremendous demand for decent hunting land. One could add several-thousand dollars of income with little effort.
- Consider renting a second farmhouse on AirBnB or a similar service, if allowed in the area. Farmers might be surprised at how much urban dwellers are willing to pay to leave the city for a week.
- Think of ways to generate additional revenue from wooded land – harvest and sell firewood, maple syrup or other forest products.
- In some states – such as Wisconsin – there are grants that will pay landowners for time spent cutting brush or otherwise improving the quality of one’s timber stands.
- Despite poor-quality fencing one might be able to convert land to pasture. There are financial incentives to build fences for managed-grazing systems. One could have proper fencing installed at little to no cost. A farmer could put heifers on grass and reduce the costs of raising them by half during the grazing season.
- Consider grazing one’s own heifers. The cost of raising heifers on managed pasture is less than half the cost of raising them conventionally.
- Consider raising bull calves. A farmer might consider selling a few finished steers directly to consumers in the form of halves, quarters or cuts. The price of beef sold directly to consumers is relatively good and doesn’t fluctuate as much as the conventional market.
- Think of opportunities to raise and sell additional agricultural products to consumers. Think about sweet corn, straw, corn stalks or other items that people living in town can’t easily buy.
- Consider selling older hay that won't be fed to dairy animals. With current excellent prices for feed, now is a good time to take inventory and sell what won’t be used.
- Sell older unused machinery. Values have generally been soft. But the market for smaller equipment has been fairly strong. Remove older or unused equipment from the balance sheet to generate cash, clear space to use for something else and stop paying insurance on it.
There’s no arguing dairy farmers are facing volatile times. The key to weathering the storm is to be flexible. By thinking creatively and tapping one’s resiliency, a farmer will survive this part of the cycle and be positioned for greater success in the future. Visit compeer.com for more information.