Consider what’s behind crops

“Often people aren’t aware of insects,” said Thelma Heidel-Baker, a soil conservationist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. “Wisconsin alone is home to 400 bee species. It’s uncommon to look out across a field or agricultural cropland with the intent of seeing insects. (But) I do it frequently.”
She said insect non-presence can be a concern. Her goal as an entomologist is to help people appreciate insects – to recognize their value and usefulness.
Insect-pest management was her first specialty but she evolved to working to conserve beneficial insects.
“I think about soil health, water quality, insects, birds and all the natural resources that are out there and how we can conserve them,” she said.
Heidel-Baker has a particular interest in the integration of agriculture and conservation. That comes natural because she’s also a farmer.
It’s been seven years since she left academia to return with her two children and husband, Ricky Baker, to her family’s dairy farm near Random Lake, Wisconsin. Part of their motivation in relocating was the desire that their children know their familial roots as farmers. The family’s farm, Bossie Cow Farm, is primarily a grass-based dairy farm. They produce organic milk and are part of the Organic Valley Cooperative. Heidel-Baker said her husband is the full-time dairy farmer; she’s part-time. She runs the farm marketing and works with their pastured non-dairy animals. That includes a pastured-poultry enterprise. They also direct-market grass-fed beef and pigs.
“Good, diverse pasture grasses and clovers as a feed source is what all our products have in common,” Heidel-Baker said.
Everything they do on the farm is from the ground up.
“The grass is so inherently important to the animals, us as a family and all the creatures living on our farm,” she said.
Bossie Cow Farm’s system of utilizing permanent grasses creates habitat for all types of insects. She talked about the interdependence between plants, pollinators and livestock on grass-based farms.
“Everything is there for a reason,” she said. “The goal is to have things in a state of balance.”
Insects that serve as decomposers are important to all livestock farms.
“Cow manure is great fertilizer but it needs to be broken down,” she said.
Without decomposers manure would smother grasses.
“The key is insects,” she said.
Dung flies and blow flies are essential to decomposition. Dung beetles are present in Wisconsin pastures; they break down manure patties in two days or less depending on the temperature. She said their presence is one sign of a healthy ecosystem.
Heidel-Baker said research shows a decline in biodiversity, which includes insects. She cited a 2017 study that took place in nature reserves. The results showed a decline of 76 percent of insect biomass overall in a 20-year period. She said lack of habitat, pesticides and climate change are contributing factors.
Several favorite insects populate her farm. One is the Brown-Belted Bumblebee, she said, which is often seen feeding on red clover in her pastures.
“Red clover is one of our go-to plants,” she said. “It’s a leguminous nitrogen fixer and a favorite of both our cows and bumblebees.”
Heidel-Baker became interested in bumblebees when she worked with the Xerces Society, a non-profit invertebrate-conservation organization. It motivated her to do a bumble-bee-diversity study on her own farm. She said it’s something anybody can do, consisting of surveying what bees are found on the property. In a one-week period she found five species on her farm.
The rare Rusty Patched Bumblebee is a species found in the Random Lake area where she farms. She said it’s the first bumblebee species listed on the endangered-species list in North America.
“We’re fortunate to have these in our region,” she said.
She has yet to find one on her farm but is always on the lookout.
The Bumblebee Brigade is an online forum where bumblebee tracking takes place. Anyone in Wisconsin can contribute information. It helps researchers to better understand bee populations in Wisconsin. Visit wiatri.net for more information.
Monarch butterflies, an insect whose decline is well-documented, are a common presence on Wisconsin grass farms. They feed on clover and alfalfa flowers. Heidel-Baker said creating habitat for them is essential for their survival. They must lay their eggs on a milkweed plant because it’s the only plant their young feed on. Because milkweed is toxic to livestock – particularly in southern states – she’s often asked if its presence is harmful in Wisconsin. She said she’s seen her cows try it but because it tastes terrible to them they spit it out.
“We provide high-quality grass to our cows,” she said. “When given a choice they choose the good stuff.”
Dandelions are another plant Heidel-Baker is fond of. She calls them the ice cream of the cow world.
“Cows and pollinators love them,” she said.
They fit well in the diversity scheme on Bossie Cow Farm as do birds like Bob-o-links. She’s created specific habitat niches for insects on the farm, including a half-acre pollinator plot. She said habitat is critical to insect survival.
“It’s our way of creating some for them,” she said.
As an entomologist, farmer, mother and wife, she’s a passionate promoter of the diversity that is a byproduct of grass-based livestock farming. It’s an interplay that’s healthy for all the creatures on Bossie Cow Farm – from insects and birds to herself and family.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.