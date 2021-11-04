Consumers favor functional foods

Archer Daniels Midland recently released its second annual list of global consumer trends. The company features each growth space poised for takeoff in 2022 based on research from its “Outside Voice” consumer-insights platform. The insights are used by the world’s leading consumer brands to fuel product innovation, according to ADM.
“Consumers continue to navigate a tumultuous environment that has uprooted every aspect of their lives,” said Brad Schwan, vice president of category marketing for ADM. “That has led forward-thinking brands to develop new solutions purpose-built to help consumers establish a sense of normality for themselves, their families and their pets. We’re seeing everything from foods, feeds and beverages that promote gut health to plant-based-meat and plant-based-dairy alternatives to biodegradable packaging.”
ADM has identified eight key consumer trends fueling current and future global growth.
Nourishment for whole self
Consumers want to be more proactive about supporting their mind and body through a balanced approach to diet and lifestyle. It has been a long-term trend, but the COVID-19 pandemic has placed renewed interest on mental wellbeing, with many looking for more effective ways to cope with stress and anxiety. Wholesome nutrition is one way consumers are looking to support their holistic wellbeing.
Plant-based lifestyles
A flexitarian approach to eating has become mainstream as consumers look to functional, wholesome, plant-based nutrition to support healthy, environmentally friendlier lifestyles. Alternative proteins could account for 11 percent of the total protein market in 2035. according to the Boston Consulting Group.
TheCOVID-19 pandemic has accelerated interest in plant-based nutrition by consumers who are paying close attention to their nutritional needs. Food and beverage brands, in response, are broadening the landscape of nutrient-dense plant-based options.
Microbiome as root of wellness
Awareness of the microbiome as central to wellness has increased through time. Consumers are looking for foods, beverages and supplements that support gut health and overall wellbeing. Linked by consumers to immune function, aspects of metabolic health, mental acuity and feeling energized, consumers’ approach to supporting a healthy gut is evolving from seeking foods to alleviate discomfort to proactive pre-, pro- and post-biotic solutions.
Clean, transparent sourcing
Consumer demand for "clean label" products, which they consider to consist of real, kitchen-level ingredients, has become table stakes. Today’s shopper is consistently searching for foods and beverages containing real, simple ingredients that can help promote a healthy, sustainable lifestyle. That has led to a desire for transparency across the entire product lifecycle – from how it’s made to how it’s packaged.
During COVID-19 consumers have placed greater emphasis on learning where their food comes from and trying to ensure the health and safety of themselves, their families, their pets and their communities.
Humanization of pets
Pets are being more commonly seen as part of the family – a trend that has accelerated during the pandemic. That extends to what their pets eat, with many “pet parents” transferring their purchasing values and preferences onto their furry companions. There’s been a 41-percent increase in “all natural” pet foods launched globally, according to market analyst Mintel.
Precise, responsible animal feeding
The interconnectedness of the animal-product supply chain is top of mind for today’s consumer. There’s an increased demand for optimized feed solutions that support human and animal nutrition in an efficient, environmentally friendly manner for a range of animal species. That’s driving brands to begin providing digital documentation explaining how the animal was raised, particularly related to its consumption of antibiotics and-or growth hormones.
Sustainable goodness
Consumers see sustainability as a moral imperative as they connect it to what’s ethical, their community and the environment. That has sparked demand for ethical production and sustainable-sourcing practices – such as regenerative agriculture and carbon-negative production to protect the food supply of the future.
Brands are responding by taking positions on environmental matters, aiming to reflect their commitments to increasing the sustainability of their production and distribution systems.
Advanced renewables, biosolutions
Consumers are more conscious of the environmental impact of their consumption and the food system at large, with a specific focus on the use of finite materials and physical waste. Conscientious consumers are paying close attention to food, personal-care and home-care products that support the needs of their families, the environment and their local communities. Consumers increasingly say that companies should take greater responsibility for reducing waste and energy use from development to disposal.
Each of the growth trends represents an opportunity for brands eager to maintain relevance with today's consumer. ADM is positioned to provide insights and solutions needed to meet consumer needs as they evolve in an ever-changing marketplace.