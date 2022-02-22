COOL not fair to producers

OPINION Country of Origin Labeling – COOL – has peppered agricultural news and consumer sites for many years. The 2002 farm bill led the way for agricultural product labeling in retail markets with the country where a particular food came from before being imported to the United States.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture rules were not completed until January 2009, and were revised in May 2013. The major change in 2013 was significant. Meat processed from different countries on the same day in a particular plant could not be comingled. That meant all meat was sorted by country of origin, and was no longer labeled with an either-or label. The rule change led to a two-year spike in prices for cattle producers. COOL led to improved prices for cattle producers but grocery-store prices remained relatively stable.
When I reviewed USDA numbers of retail prices for all 2013 cuts of beef, the price was $5.29 per pound. The National Farmers Organization group I market my cattle through sold our heavy steers at $1.54 per pound at 675 pounds.
In 2014 when COOL was enacted, the retail price increased to $5.97 per pound. That significant price increase came in at 11 percent. That year we sold our heavy steers for $1.94 per pound, or 25 percent more. In 2015 the retail price for beef hit $6.29 per pound and we sold heavy steers for $2.47 per pound.
Life seemed good for the feeder and rancher. We made a profit and planned ranch projects. One thing I know about farmers and ranchers is, money doesn’t stay in their pockets long. In agriculture we are always updating equipment, corrals or buildings. When ag producers have money they invest in their farms, which helps not only the rural economy but also the national economy.
Congress in December 2015 approved a bill that removed COOL from pork and beef. So what happened to retail beef prices? They decreased to $5.96 per pound, or about the same level as the first year of COOL. What was the impact on cattle producers? Here on my farm we sold our 675 pound steers for $1.40 per pound, which totaled a loss of more than 40 percent of our income. But the retail price stayed at about $6 per pound.
My question is, if the retail counter price is stable, and it ranged between $5.91 and $6.04 per pound in 2017-2019, yet producer prices hovered at about $1.50 per pound for heavy steers, who is making all the money? I know everyone along the food chain needs to make a profit, but why is such a small slice of the pie going back to producers?
My point is, COOL led to better prices for the folks working with the animals. For those who believe, like me, that we should know where our meat comes from and that producers should receive their fair share of the pie, they should call their U.S. senators and representatives. Tell them to re-enact COOL for both pork and beef.
If the next generation is to return to the farm and raise their families in rural America, then we need to let our voices be heard. Remember we know where our clothes are made, where our fruits and vegetables are grown, and where our toaster is made. But our government asserts through policy that pork and beef are not important enough to be labeled.
Right now the USDA allows using the phrase “Product of the USA” for pork and beef. But what does it really mean? It means beef and pork carcasses imported from any other country can be labeled as a product of the USA, if those carcasses from other countries are cut into retail items here in the United States for sale in grocery stores.
That labeling practice is simple and yet completely deceptive. Millions of consumers visit their local retail meat counters and, seeing the “Product of USA” designation, draw the honest but mistaken conclusion that the meat they’re buying is USA-raised and -fed. That just doesn’t sit right with me. How about you?
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Bruce and Wendy Shultz operate a cow-calf ranch near Raynesford, Montana; they’ve been running the ranch full-time since 2000. The two have been married for 32 years, and have two grown children who still help with haying as well as during big cow-working days like branding and pregnancy testing. Bruce Shultz was in 2020 elected National Farmers Organization vice-president, having served as national director for Montana for the three previous years. The couple have been National Farmers Organization members since 1994, when they bought their first cows to run with her parents on the ranch. They are the fourth generation operating the ranch in her family.