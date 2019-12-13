NEW LONDON, Wis. – CHS Inc. a U.S.-farmer-owned cooperative, has appointed David Neal as general manager for its Wisconsin-based agricultural-retail business, CHS Larsen Cooperative. He started his new position Nov. 25.
Neal brings more than 25 years of experience in agribusiness, much of that in cooperative-management positions. CHS Board Chairman Steve Bartel described Neal as a strong relationship builder capable of establishing valuable connections between employees and customers. With a career serving Wisconsin agriculture, Neal holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.