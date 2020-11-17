MONROE, Wis. – Maple Leaf Cheesemakers Inc. will stop as of Dec. 7 making cheese at the Maple Leaf Cooperative-owned factory. The cheese company gave its 60-day termination notice Oct. 8. It plans to remove its cheesemaking equipment unless it agrees to sell or lease the equipment so the cooperative can reopen the plant as soon as possible.
To avoid the plant being shuttered for a period of time, the cooperative is helping patrons find a buyer for their milk, said Jeremy Mayer, president of the cooperative. The cooperative has started making buyer contacts for patrons and bulk shipments of milk.
“The cooperative has set up a war room with our adviser, Will Hughes, so we can open all possible doors with buyers and work one-on-one with every patron to find the best option for them,” Mayer said. “The outpouring of support for the cooperative’s situation has been tremendous both in Green County and across Wisconsin. That support gives us options for helping farmers now and for helping reopen the plant with a new vision.”
Contact willhugh@gmail.com or 608-239-9567 for more information.