Cooperative promotes employee

The Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association recently promoted Jenny Swenson to the position of office manager at the cooperative’s Sparta location.

Swenson started with Equity Cooperative Livestock in 2015 as an office assistant. She has taken on additional responsibilities as an auction clerk, dock-in clerk and weighmaster.

As office manager, Swenson will oversee all of the office functions at the Sparta market. She recently transitioned into her new role after the retirement of Cindy Knutson, who served Equity Cooperative Livestock for 25 years.

Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association is a federated cooperative based in Baraboo, Wisconsin. It operates 12 locations and assists producers with the marketing, managing and financing of their agricultural businesses. Visit equitycoop.com for more information.

