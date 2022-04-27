Corn acres, costs shift with technology trends

Editor's note: This is the last of a two-part article that addresses the effect that genetically modified seed and precision-agriculture technologies have had on U.S. corn production and farm-operating costs.
Census of Agriculture showed that the average acreage of farms planting corn increased 45 percent – from 501 acres in 1997 to 725 acres in 2017. Agricultural Resource Management Survey data showed that acres devoted to corn on those farms also increased by a similar proportion – from an average 189 acres in 1996 to 278 acres in 2016. Much of the expansion occurred between 1996 and 2010.
The number of acres planted to corn generally plateaued after 2010, with regional variation. In the Heartland average acreage planted to corn declined from 313 to 302 acres. Conversely the average corn planted area increased by more than 50 percent in the Northern Great Plains and Eastern Uplands.
Productivity also increased between 1996 and 2016. Based on a five-year moving average yields increased from 130 bushels to 183 bushels per acre, an average annual growth rate of 1.7 percent. During the same period inflation-adjusted production costs per bushel – unlike nominal costs per acre – declined from $5.07 to $3.64 per acre in all regions.
Total costs per bushel were greater for smaller farms and declined as farm size increased. They ranged from $4.66 per bushel for farms with fewer than 200 acres of corn to $3.75 per bushel for farms with more than 1,500 acres of corn. Other than a spike in 2001 associated with the introduction of genetically modified seeds on the market, the pattern remained fairly stable from 1996 to 2016.
Productivity varies by size, region
To determine the distinguishing characteristics of high- and low-productivity farms, Economic Research Service researchers divided corn farms into four groups according to their cost per unit.
• lowest cost, highest productivity – top 25 percent: average cost $2.83 per bushel
• upper middle – 25 percent: average cost $3.46 per bushel
• lower middle – 25 percent: average cost $4.04 per bushel
• highest cost, lowest productivity – bottom 25 percent: average cost $6.32 per bushel.
Farms with the most productivity demonstrated consistently lower operating costs per acre than the next group. Economies of size and variations in natural endowments that might require greater use of some inputs—such as irrigation—both affected operating costs. For example, more farms with less productivity irrigated their land. Yields tended to be less than average for the two lowest productivity farm groups.
Productivity also varied across regions. The Heartland accounted for a disproportionately large share of the total acres in the three more productive groups. The Prairie Gateway and Southern Seaboard had smaller shares of corn acres and together accounted for 34 percent of the least productive group and less than 14 percent of the most productive group.
Visit ers.usda.gov and search for “Trends in Production Practices and Costs of the U.S. Corn Sector” for more information.
"Trends in Production Practices and Costs of the U.S. Corn Sector" was co-authored by Monica Saavoss, Thomas Capehart, William McBride and Anne Effland of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Economic Research Service.