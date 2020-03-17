As attention shifts to the 2020 planting season, questions about U.S. acreage will come into focus. That includes the potential for the more than 95 million acres of corn. On the one hand, 95 million acres would be a substantial increase as compared to the 90 million acres planted in recent years. On the other hand, 95 million is a significant step back from the 100 million acres pondered and rumored this past summer. In this week’s post we’ll consider the potential for the United States to plant 95 million acres of corn in 2020.
Figure 1 shows planted U.S. corn acres since 1990. During the past 30 years corn acreage has trended greater, from 75 million acres crops in 1990 to 90-million-plus acres of crops in the 2010s. During that time frame the United States has only planted more than 90 million acres of corn seven times, with the first occurring in 2007 at 93.5 million acres. Furthermore the United States has only planted more than 95 million acres twice – in 2012 at 97.3 million acres and in 2013 at 95.4 million acres.
As corn acres increased so did soybean acres. Combined corn and soybean acres have increased by almost 30 million acres or 20 percent during the past two decades. In the early 2000s it was common for combined acres to equal 150 million, whereas 180 million acres is common now.
Potential for record 2020
When thinking about potential 2020 acreage, we find it helpful to consider two questions.
- What will be total corn and soybean acres?
- What share of those combined acres will be planted to soybeans?
Or in other terms, how big is the corn-plus-soybean pie, and what share or slice will soybeans represent?
To answer the first question, 180 million acres seems like a reasonable starting point. Combined acres were 180.3 million acres in 2017 and 178 million acres in 2018. If we assume a typical year of prevented planting, combined acreage in 2019 was about equal to 179.8 million acres.
If we add planted and prevent-planted acres of corn and soybeans, the total would be 182.6 million acres.
- Corn had 101.4 million acres – 90 million acres planted plus 11.4 million acres of prevented-plant.
- Soybeans had 81.2 million acres – 76.7 million acres planted plus 4.5 million acres of prevented-plant.
That estimate is an overstatement because there is always some level of prevented planting. A back-of-the-envelope estimate would suggest that an average prevented-planting of corn and soybeans would be 2.8 million acres total in that scenario, or an estimate combined acreage of 179.8 million acres.
While acreage of other crops such as cotton, spring wheat, etc. could impact that, winter-wheat acres are mostly unchanged. So 180 million acres is a reasonable starting point.
To answer the second question, it’s important to consider how favorable soybeans are. A common way of doing that is the soybean-corn price ratio. For 2020 the price ratio is 2.36, which is more than the 13-year average of 2.33. That’s to say that relative soybean prices are better in 2020 than average. The greater the price ratio, the more favorable soybeans are.
For the implication for the soybean share of combined acres, Figure 4 plots the relationship between the crop-insurance price ratio and the soybean share of combine corn-plus-soybean acres since 2007. As expected, there is an increasing trend. A greater price ratio translates into a large share of corn-plus-soybean acres planted to soybeans.
For 2020 the model in Figure 4 suggests almost 46.9 percent of combined corn-plus-soybean acres will be planted to soybeans. Or for a potential 180 million combined acres, an allocation of 95.6 million acres to corn and 84.4 million acres to soybeans.
Consider effects of record crop
Having 95-million-plus acres of corn in 2020 would be a lot of corn – the second- or third-largest crop in recent years. Such an estimate seems almost unfathomable, especially because the price ratio favors soybeans. Further to that point, the price ratio for 2012 and 2013 – when acres last exceeded 95 million – was 2.21 and 2.28, respectively.
Keep in mind that the price ratio in recent years has been historically favorable to soybeans. Levels in 2017 and 2018 at 2.57 were the greatest observed in the 13 years of data. They were sufficiently great enough to result in about equal planting of corn and soybeans – soybeans share of combined acres reached 50 percent. That’s to say that while the price ratio in 2020 favors soybeans, it’s considerably less favorable than what was observed in 2017 and 2018.
Most importantly corn acreage in 2020 is being driven mostly by the increase in combined corn and soybean acres. When corn acres last exceeded 95 million, combined acres were less – 174.5 million acres in 2012 and 172.2 million acres in 2013. Corn is not as attractive as it was in 2012 and 2013 – but the reality is for 2020 is there are 5.5 million to 7.8 million acres to allocate this year.
To use the pie analogy again, corn acres in 2020 will undoubtedly account for a smaller share of combined acres compared to 2012 and 2013. But the 2020 pie will be considerably larger, with more acres to allocate.
Wrapping it Up
A lot can – and will – happen between now and the June 2020 planting report. That said, 2020 is facing a unique set of conditions. Combined acres are likely to remain at or almost at historical records of 180 million. And soybeans are less favorable than in recent years. The combination of factors sets the stage for corn acres to potentially make a run at 95-million-plus acres.
Visit aei.ag for more information.