The Wisconsin Corn Growers Association recently held its board of directors election. Mark Hoffmann was reelected to another term. The organization also elected Ben Augustine and Kevin Hoyer to serve three-year terms as directors. The 2023 officer team also was named.
- President – Mark Hoffmann
- Vice-president – Luke Goessling
- Secretary-treasurer – James Giese
- At-large directors – Ben Augustine, Andrea Brossard, Rick Gehrke, Kevin Hoyer, Paul Jarvis and Doug Rebout
People are also reading…
Ben Huber and Loren Jesch continue as associate directors. Joe Lauer of the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension continues to serve as ex-officio member of the board.
Hoffmann farms 1,200 acres of corn and soybeans with his family near Whitewater, Wisconsin. He has been on the Wisconsin Corn Growers Association board for six years, serving as president for two years.
Augustine and his family farm 2,600 acres of corn, soybeans and other row crops. They also milk 1,100 cows in Wisconsin’s Rusk County. He was a part of the Wisconsin Corn Growers Association’s board of directors for nine years, serving as vice-president for three of those years.
Hoyer owns and operates a corn, soybean and small-grains farm near West Salem, Wisconsin. He’s also an agronomist and agronomy manager at Melrose Farm Service in Melrose Wisconsin. Visit wicorn.org for more information.