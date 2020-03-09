The outbreak of coronavirus is disrupting China’s dairy-supply chain. While there’s limited information and anecdotal evidence, Rabobank is assessing the Chinese dairy market. Potential effects on the global dairy market shouldn’t be ignored.
The impact of the epidemic on dairy demand should be short term. But uncertainty about its duration and lingering psychological effects could potentially damage consumption. That affects processing, production and trade.
Retail-outlet closures and declining foot traffic at groceries – partially offset by online retailers – had a material effect on retail sales during the Chinese New Year holiday. Inventories that had been well-stocked before the holiday continue to build. Online retailers have recovered some delivery capacity but mobility remains an issue in many areas.
Rabobank estimates a 30-day impact could reduce fluid-milk consumption by 2 percent to 4 percent year-over-year for the full calendar year. That's based on interviews with Chinese industry sources and assumes part of the retail loss is compensated by online sales.
During the Chinese New Year premium fluid-milk products were severely affected. That was potentially offset by greater sales of more basic products for home consumption. If the situation persists it could mean a process of reducing premiums, at least during the first quarter. That would negatively affect retail sales value.
Foodservice is among the hardest-hit sectors. So it’s likely to suffer the greatest year-over-year percentage change.
Cheese consumption in China is heavily tilted toward foodservice channels. Rabobank initially estimates that a 30-day impact could reduce cheese imports by at least 5 percent year-over-year for the full calendar year. That’s more than 6,000 metric tons. Consumption is estimated based on 2019 imports of about 115,000 metric tons.
Distributors have experienced slower movement of inventory through retail channels. As a result they’re delaying restocking from processors. Restocking also is impacted by road-traffic control and a labor shortage after the Chinese New Year. Inventory will start to erode through the remainder of the first quarter if restocking is delayed.
Tighter road-traffic controls are being used in an attempt to contain the epidemic. That’s causing disruptions to inter-provincial logistics around China and even within provinces. That’s affecting raw-milk shipments in various regions. Small- and medium-sized farms appear to be more affected than large farms, leading to some milk dumping. The central government issued circulars at the end of January 2020 and the beginning of February 2020, stating the importance of a stable food supply. But it may take time at the grass-roots level to help. That could put more pressure than usual on milk prices, which generally trend downward after the Chinese New Year.
Milk-supply contracts have generally been honored between large processors and the large farms that have been able to deliver milk. But deliverable raw milk outside the contracts tend to be sold at a reduced price. In some regions farmers have encountered tight feed supplies due to an extended Chinese New Year holiday and road-traffic controls. Persistence of the situation could have a further negative effect on milk production.
News reports and cross checks with industry contacts suggest that dry spraying of raw milk has started in a number of regions in China. Drying capacity has been fairly strong due to reduced retail demand and disrupted distribution.
China imported about 670,000 metric tons of whole-milk powder in 2019, second only to 2014. It imported a record-high 340,000 metric tons of skim-milk powder. Rabobank was expecting that China’s imports for the first half of 2020 would decline by 3 percent year-over-year and would grow by just 1 percent for the full year. But the coronavirus situation is likely to significantly change the forecast. Demand for dairy ingredients is expected to decline due to a combination of abundant December 2019 and January 2020 shipments, slow-moving inventory, greater levels of dry spraying and carryover of inventory.
For the full year a 1-percent decline in total dairy demand liquid-milk equivalent would potentially lead to a reduction in imports of 11 percent. A 5 percent reduction in total dairy demand – liquid milk equivalent – would lead to imports declining by 25 percent.
The impact of the epidemic on foodservice could prompt exporters to shift some production from cheese, butter and cream to whole-milk powder and skim-milk powder. That could result in more milk powder on the global market especially if China reduces stocking.