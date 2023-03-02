MADISON, Wis. – “Keeping our animals healthy” was the topic of the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council virtual session held Jan. 19. Members began the meeting with an icebreaker activity, sharing what they are looking forward to in the second half of the school year.
Council members were then greeted by Randy Romanski, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Secretary. Romanski talked about the many conferences he’s attending throughout the winter. He discussed some of the topics of the conferences, including how we are preparing the future agricultural workforce.
The session was chaired by Jacob Harbaugh of Marion, Wisconsin. The first speaker was Dr. Darlene Konkle, the State Veterinarian at the ag department. She shared her responsibilities in the Division of Animal Health, along with the importance of biosecurity. She also spoke about how the department responds to different animal-disease outbreaks, especially highly pathogenic avian influenza. She said it’s one of the major issues her department is facing right now.
“I really enjoyed the graphic from Dr. Konkle explaining One Health – how animal health, human health and environmental health all work together to form the health of the earth,” said Brianna Meyer, a council member from Chilton, Wisconsin.
The second speaker of the session was Robby Personette, the director of the Bureau of Agrichemical Management at the ag department. He spoke about the products his department regulates, including fertilizer and pesticides. But he focused on animal feed during the session. He discussed how his bureau inspects feed and feed facilities, the steps to become an animal-feed nutritionist and what animal nutritionists do.
Talena Sprecher of Lone Rock, Wisconsin, the vice-chair for the session, then initiated a question-and-answer period with the speakers. Council members asked many questions including what a speaker’s average work day is like, interesting situations the speakers have faced in their jobs and how they would take action during specific problems in animal health.
“This session had so many key points that were very interesting to learn about in regards to Wisconsin agriculture and all around the world,” said Henry Koerner, a council member from Walworth, Wisconsin. “The most interesting takeaway for me was learning about the plans and emergency-response programs in place to protect the agriculture industry if issues disrupting animal and human safety occur.”
Council members participated in two different breakout rooms after the presentations. Each breakout room discussed a different scenario.
• You own a large poultry farm and a few of your birds have symptoms of HPAI.
• You are inspecting a feed mill when you found an ingredient put in the feed that is illegal to feed to animals.
In each situation council members were asked what they should do if they were in that scenario. After the breakout-room discussions ended, spokespersons from each group reported on their conversation.
Visit AgYouthCouncil.wi.gov and datcp.wi.gov for more information.
Brandon Boyd of Watertown, Wisconsin, was the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council secretary for the January 2023 session. He’s a senior at Watertown High School and competitively shows poultry, beef, vegetables and crops through 4-H and FFA. He’s active on his family’s beef and grain farm where he farms with his dad and uncles. He participates in the Watertown FFA, the Lebanon Luckies 4-H Club, the Watertown High School trap team, Lebanon Youth baseball, the Dodge County Fair Meat Animal Sale Committee, Skills USA, the National Honor Society, the National Technical Honor Society. He plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Platteville to study agricultural education and agronomy.
Ashley Andre helps with youth perspectives; she’s the policy-initiatives adviser for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Visit datcp.wi.gov for more information.