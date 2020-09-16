OPINION The Venture Dairy Cooperative, the Wisconsin Dairy Alliance, and Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce as well as the thousands of farmers and businesses tied to Wisconsin agriculture they collectively represent are speaking out against proposed ordinances currently being considered in Polk County, Wisconsin – Resolution No. 37-20 and Resolution No. 36-20. The resolutions unlawfully target specific livestock farmers based on the size of their businesses.
A recent letter sent to Polk County from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection clearly states that proposed Resolution No. 37-20 is “not consistent with Wisconsin state law and may present the grounds for a legal challenge.” The department offered to work with Polk County to draft an ordinance that was compliant with state law. But it appears that offer was ignored as certain supervisors chose to work with a group of radical environmentalists from Madison instead. In addition the County Board is considering extending its Moratorium on Swine (concentrated animal-feeding operations). That’s even though the Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled that local units of government may only regulate the siting or expansion of a large livestock facility consistent with the siting statute and rules.
These proposed local regulations for Polk County farms unlawfully exceed what state law requires. Concentrated animal-feeding operations in Wisconsin meet some of the best standards in the United States while adhering to strict regulations to protect the environment. Agriculture is a vital economic generator for Wisconsin, including Polk County. Like any business farms choosing to expand should not be punished or barred from doing so if they follow the mandatory permitting requirements and the law. Moving forward with those proposals will irresponsibly use county-staff time and resources at the expense of taxpayers.
We are asking the Polk County Board to follow the law and work with farmers, the agricultural community, and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection in a spirit of cooperation. If county supervisors enact the proposed ordinances, knowing they’re unlawful, unenforceable and in excess of the county board’s authority, it’s a felony in Wisconsin – Wis. Stat. 946.12(2). Supervisors are sworn to serve the citizens of their county, taking an oath to uphold the laws of the state of Wisconsin. Farmers are part of the communities in which the supervisors serve. Rather than pandering to a vocal minority of activists, rooted in intolerance and absolute opposition to concentrated animal-feeding operations, it’s time we work together to find reasonable common ground for a successful future for all.