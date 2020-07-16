OPINION On behalf of the Wisconsin Dairy Alliance, including its members who farm in Polk County, Wisconsin, this is to provide comments on the proposed “CAFO Provisions” amending Polk County’s Comprehensive Land Use Ordinances. The Wisconsin Dairy Alliance is a state trade association that represents modern regulated dairy farms throughout Wisconsin, including our members who farm in Polk County. Formed with the purpose of uniting dairy farmers, processors, environmental experts and affiliated industries to establish scientifically sound, sustainably focused solutions to issues confronting the viability of the dairy industry in America’s Dairyland, we work diligently to preserve Wisconsin’s heritage as the Dairy State.
The Wisconsin Dairy Alliance supports Polk County’s efforts to engage in the reasonable regulation of livestock operations, provided it’s conducted in conformance with state law. The state has adopted a preemptive and comprehensive law concerning livestock regulation that has been upheld by the Wisconsin Supreme Court. As such, wherever the proposed revisions of the ordinance exceeds the state’s uniform livestock-siting standards, the revisions are illegal and unenforceable unless the county bases that more stringent regulation or prohibition on “reasonable and scientifically defensible findings of fact, adopted by the political subdivision, that clearly show that the prohibition is necessary to protect public health or safety” and obtains approval of the ordinance following review by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, or by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
We do not believe the county has undertaken these two necessary prerequisites to allow it to enforce more-stringent livestock regulation as part of its land-use ordinances. By way of example, the following list are but a few of the items in the proposed revisions that exceed current state livestock regulations.
- requirement to have conditional-use-permit applicants provide “air quality testing/studies”
- requirement that the applicant’s owner or operator live within 5 miles of the farm
- requirement that the applicant disclose any previous “livestock facility violations”
- requirement to provide a 24-hour contact number for the DNR
- requirement that the farm entrance be at least 100 feet from a nonfarm residential driveway
- requirement of spill notification to local officials
- requirement to have a mortality management plan
Although many may be argued to be good ideas or practices, they are unenforceable as conditional-use-permit conditions under existing law. A farmer may choose to voluntarily implement some of those procedures via its farm-management plan, and many have. The point is the county cannot legally compel them without – for each and every requirement that exceeds state livestock standards – taking the necessary predicate steps.
In the context of livestock facility conditional-use-permit applications reviewed by the Environmental Services Committee – despite how the ordinance may apply more generally to land uses in the county – in the context of livestock-operation conditional-use-permit applications, the committee must restrict its review and conditioning to compliance with those applicable statewide livestock standards unless the county has similarly followed the processes for the adoption and enforcement of more-stringent or additional standards or criteria applicable to livestock facilities.,