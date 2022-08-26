COVID antibodies produced in eggs

Researchers at the University of California-Davis recently produced antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in chicken eggs. Antibodies harvested from eggs might be used to treat COVID-19 or as a preventative measure for people exposed to the disease.
“The beauty of the system is that you can produce a lot of antibodies in birds,” said Rodrigo Gallardo, a professor in poultry medicine at UC-Davis.
Antibodies could be produced relatively inexpensively in hens. Antibodies also could be updated quickly by using updated antigens to hyperimmunize hens. That would provide protection against current variant strains, he said.
Birds produce a type of antibody called IgY. It’s comparable to IgG in humans and other mammals. The antibody doesn’t cause allergy or immune reactions when injected into humans. IgY appears in birds’ serum as well as in their eggs. And because a hen lays about 300 eggs per year, one can produce a large amount of IgY, he said.
People are also reading…
Gallardo and his colleagues immunized hens with two doses of three different vaccines based on the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein or receptor-binding domain. They measured antibodies in blood samples from the hens and in egg yolks three weeks and six weeks after the last immunization.
Purified antibodies were tested for their ability to block coronavirus from infecting human cells at the National Center for Biodefense and Infectious Diseases at George Mason University in Virginia.
Both eggs and sera from immunized hens contained antibodies that recognized SARS-CoV-2. Antibodies from serum were more effective in neutralizing the virus. That’s probably because there’s more antibody in blood overall, Gallardo said.
Gallardo is working with colleagues Daria Mochly-Rosen at Stanford University, and Michael Wallach at the University of Technology in Sydney to develop the egg-based antibody technology. He said they hope to deploy the antibodies in a preventative treatment such as a spray. It could be used by people at elevated risk of exposure to coronavirus.
The study recently was published in the journal Viruses. Visit mdpi.com and search for "hyperimmunized chickens" for more information.
Andy Fell is a news and media-relations specialist at the University of California-Davis.