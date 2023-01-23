Creamery sweetens farm income

NEW AUBURN, Wis. – Potential for an additional income stream, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and the availability of grant money – that combination convinced Randy and Dixie Klemish to launch an on-farm creamery. After doing their homework – and a lot of their own construction work – they opened Klemish Creamery in fall 2022. The New Auburn creamery has been selling a flurry of flavors ever since.
“Making a living on a small farm is tough,” Dixie Klemish said.
She and her husband own 260 acres, of which 160 acres are used to raise alfalfa, corn and soybeans in addition to pasture. The remainder of the land is in woodlands and wetlands.
Their son and his wife, Joe and Trista Klemish, own the 54-cow milking herd. He operates the farm, renting the barn and land from his parents. The farm produces between 1.4 million and 1.5 million pounds of milk per year. The average butterfat content is 4 percent and the average protein content is 3.3 percent, Dixie Klemish said.
The family began talking about the possibility of making dairy products from their herd’s milk, selling directly to consumers and keeping more profit on the farm, she said.
“We were aware of the growing consumer interest in purchasing local food right from the farm,” she said. “But our interest peaked when the COVID-19 pandemic so drastically disrupted food supplies.”
During the pandemic their cooperative asked farmers to reduce production. That’s because the cooperative had lost much of its cheese-curd market due to restaurants closing as well as fairs and other events being canceled, Klemish said. She responded by pasteurizing milk and making for her family yogurt, ice cream, frozen custard and other dairy-based foods.
She learned about the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance’s grant program to help small- to medium-sized dairy farmers and processors. It awards funding to projects aimed at diversifying on-farm activity, creating value-added products, or enhancing dairy byproducts or exports.
“The potential for grant money – along with COVID’s effect on our food supplies – became our impetus for more seriously considering an on-farm dairy-processing plant,” she said.
She began “running numbers” and studying regulations involved in dairy processing. In February 2021 she enrolled in a pasteurization short course offered by the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
She spent a lot of time ensuring she could meet state and federal codes.
“Dairy is a perishable product and care must be taken to protect Wisconsin’s reputation for quality dairy products by adhering to food-safety regulations,” she said. “We spent as long in the planning phase as we did in the construction phase.”
She also experimented and taste-tested numerous ice cream and frozen treats. She read several books and blogs about ice cream, she said.
“There’s a surprising amount of science involved in formulating ice cream recipes,” she said. “Some helpful calculators are available online.”
She also spoke to people at UW-Madison, UW-River Falls and the UW-Center for Dairy Research for information about dairy-plant construction, equipment-purchasing decisions and product development.
“Our dairy-processing plant is a micro-dairy in terms of scale,” Klemish said. “We wanted to start small to limit start-up costs. We tackled most of the project ourselves, which included building design. Finding ways to meet code requirements cost-effectively was challenging. One example was the requirement for hands-free operation of hand-wash sinks. We found electronic adapters that could be screwed onto any faucet, making them hands-free. That allowed us to purchase used sinks from restaurant-liquidation auctions to save money.”
Randy Klemish, with help from family and neighbors, constructed the creamery’s interior walls. One room serves as a self-serve store on the farm, open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Evening hours will likely be extended during the summer months.
With a $50,000 grant from the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance the family was able to purchase most of the specialized dairy-processing equipment necessary to produce ice cream. In addition to the grant, the alliance has helped by providing webinars on topics such as business planning, marketing and product development, Dixie Klemish said.
People seem eager to support farmers by purchasing directly from the farm, Klemish said.
“It’s gratifying to see them excited about bringing their children and grandchildren to the farm to buy ice cream,” she said. “Many share stories of how they were raised on small farms similar to ours.”
Small dairy farms have been disappearing at an alarming rate for decades. There were once seven dairy farms on the county road where Klemish Creamery is located. Six of them were actively milking in the mid-1970s; they’ve since left the dairy business. The Klemish farm is the only one remaining.
“Diversifying into value-added products on the farm can be a way to increase profits and continue the tradition of small farms,” she said.
Visit facebook.com – search for “Klemish Creamery” – and cdr.wisc.edu/dbia and www.cdr.wisc.edu for more information.
The Dairy Business Innovation Alliance is a partnership between the UW-Center for Dairy Research and the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association.
