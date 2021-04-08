Crop-insurance guarantees soar

What a difference a year makes. In 2020 the spring crop-insurance prices for corn, soybeans and cotton were near the least-expensive levels of the past decade. On the back of strong export demand from China and smaller-than-anticipated old-crop inventories, current crop-insurance prices have experienced the largest year-over-year increase in more than a decade. That’s helped to boost insurance protection for farmers as they prepare for the planting season. This article reviews the spring crop-insurance prices for conventionally produced corn, soybeans and cotton.
Spring price-discovery period sets insurance
Each year in advance of the planting season, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency recalibrates crop-insurance protection based on expected commodity prices and risk in the market. During a month-long February survey period, market expectations for prices are averaged to determine the spring crop-insurance price. When combined with a farmer’s yield history, the spring prices and yield determine the level of revenue protection available during the crop year.
Crop-insurance prices, and thus the revenue guarantees, are determined by averaging the Chicago Board of Trade – for corn and soybeans – and Intercontinental Exchange for cotton futures-contract settlement prices during a month-long price-discovery period. Spring prices for corn, cotton and soybeans are determined by averaging the new-crop futures contract settlement prices – December for corn and cotton, November for soybeans – during the month-long February price-discovery period.
During February the December corn-futures price ranged from $4.47 per bushel Feb. 2 to $4.77 per bushel Feb. 24. The December futures contract ended the month at $4.71 per bushel, 12 cents per bushel more than the month-long moving average of $4.48 per bushel.
The November soybean-futures contract ranged from $11.51 per bushel Feb. 2 to $12.38 Feb. 24. The contract ended the month at $12.23 per bushel, 36 cents per bushel more than the moving average of $11.87 per bushel.
For cotton the December futures price ranged from 78 cents per pound Feb. 1, to almost 88 cents per pound Feb. 24. The December futures prices ended the month at 84 cents per pound, 1 cent more than the month-long moving average. Importantly, should the increased futures prices remain through the October harvest price-discovery period, the greater harvest price will replace the spring price in the crop-insurance guarantee.
Spring crop-insurance prices detailed
On the back of strong export demand, and following two difficult growing seasons, U.S. inventories of corn, soybeans and cotton are projected to be much tighter than previously estimated. At the USDA’s annual Agricultural Outlook Forum, the department projected increased soybean and cotton prices, and favorable corn prices during the 2021-2022 marketing year. Given the current market outlook, it’s no surprise that spring crop-insurance prices for corn, soybeans and cotton rose to their greatest levels in years.
The 2021 corn crop-insurance price was announced at $4.58 per bushel, an increase of 18 percent or 70 cents per bushel. The 2021 spring price is the most since 2014’s $4.62 per bushel.
For soybeans the spring price was announced at $11.87 per bushel, an increase of almost 30 percent or $2.70 per bushel. Like corn, the spring soybean price is the most since 2013’s $12.87 per bushel.
The spring crop-insurance soybean-to-corn price ratio was 2.59 – the most in more than 30 years.
The spring cotton price was announced at 83 cents, an increase of 15 cents per pound and 22 percent more than 2019’s price. The cotton spring crop-insurance price was the most since 2013.
For corn, soybeans and cotton the year-over-year increase in the spring crop-insurance prices – 70 cents per bushel, $2.70 per bushel and 15 cents per pound, respectively – is the largest year-over-year increase in at least the past decade.
Summary
The USDA’s Risk Management Agency recently released spring crop-insurance prices for corn, soybeans and cotton. In the case of corn, the spring price of $4.58 per bushel was the most since 2014; it increased 18 percent from the prior year. For soybeans and cotton, the spring prices of $11.87 per bushel and 83 cents per pound, respectively, were the most since 2013. Those increased spring prices are going to lead to increased revenue guarantees and may help expand farmer borrowing capacity going into the planting season.
Importantly, those spring prices are not fixed. Many producers elect to purchase the harvest-price option, which utilizes the maximum of the spring or harvest price to determine if a farm has suffered a loss. That may assist farmers by indemnifying at the replacement value of the crop if the harvest price is greater than the spring price. Given the projection for tight stockpiles moving into 2021-2022 and continued strength in U.S. exports, the potential exists for harvest prices to increase during the growing season. Harvest prices could also decrease if supplies are larger than anticipated, or demand is less than currently projected – such as additional acreage, greater yields or reduced ethanol or export demand.
For those of us armchair economists using the crop-insurance price as a clue for acreage, the spring crop-insurance soybean-to-corn price ratio of 2.59 – the most in more than 30 years – signals the potential for more soybean acres. Let the competition for acres begin.
John Newton is the chief economist with American Farm Bureau Federation Market Intel; visit www.fb.org/market-intel for more information.