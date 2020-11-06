ASHLAND, Wis. – A major impediment to the adoption of new crops is a lack of processing infrastructure needed to process those products on their way to markets. For one of those crops, hazelnuts, the progress is quickly being made. The Hazelnut Processing Accelerator is at the Hullings-Rice Food Center on the campus of Northland College in Ashland. It brings together state-of-the-art systems being developed by the Upper Midwest Hazelnut Development Initiative.
The initiative is a public and private partnership that supports the hazelnut industry in the upper Midwest. The processing accelerator focuses on harvest and then processing of hazelnuts grown in the region from in-shell to kernel. Its objectives include research and development as well as outreach and education for growers. It’s also intended to subsidize processing capacity to ease entry into the business and enable hazelnut growers to own and participate in the hazelnut value chain.
University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension staff and partners conduct equipment and systems evaluations on the processing incubator’s specialized equipment. The accelerator receives hazelnuts dry from growers, some still in the husk. Processing includes receiving, husking, grading, in-shell size sorting and storage. Further processing is done at the Larson Food Lab at Northland College, including cracking and cleaning.
Jason Fischbach, UW-agricultural agent for Bayfield and Ashland counties, runs and tests equipment in the processing area.
“Farmers can do the harvesting, hulling and sorting on the farm, but once it comes to cracking we need an industrial facility,” he said. “Wisconsin regulations are strict; crack and extract one nut and you need a licensed facility like this. We operate like a custom processing service.”
The facility contains mechanized equipment that sorts nuts by size. Special equipment cracks the nuts. More equipment separates shells from nuts and sorts again. Finally the last part of the process is done by hand, where skilled sorters pick any remaining hull fragments from the nuts. Even with advanced technology human eyes and hands are still the best equipment for the final sort.
The equipment undergoes frequent upgrades; new equipment is being tested.
“The goal with the accelerator is to find equipment, run it, test it, build out and optimize the scale of the facility so that as the industry is ready to build processing capacity they will simply copy what we have developed here,” Fischbach said. “We do the legwork for the industry to make it more affordable.”
That makes it possible to test equipment for the best results instead of having a random piecemeal approach to equipment acquisition – an approach that could prove inefficient and expensive.
Growers can use the incubator through an agreement with the American Hazelnut Company, or by a fee for service or on a facility-lease basis. Growers can become part-owners of the American Hazelnut Company by purchasing shares in the company. Partners can lease equipment to the accelerator or make tax-deductible donations of equipment to the university’s Hazelnut Development Fund.
Visit www.midwesthazelnuts.org and www.ashland.edu and www.americanhazelnutcompany.com for more information.